Three Guys Swear They've Discovered The Most Grueling Job In The Country

Their A1 multitasking skills were also praised.

"There's 15 fucking people in line. All of them probably don't know what a PDF is and what a PNG [does], let alone a JPEG. They're lining up for these jobs that probably total 19 cents or some shit and the person behind the counter [at Officeworks] is fielding all these questions and at the same time there's about 20 different self-serve computers there," Josh raved.

