    Three Guys Swear They've Discovered The Most Grueling Job In The Country

    Let's talk about the unsung heroes of our schooling lives and beyond — the Officeworks copy and print workers.

    If you haven't paid them a visit before, they're the people that spiral bind 50-page assignments on the morning it's due, and print your vision board photos at 9pm. They're always under the pump and constantly have a line of people waiting to bother them.

    According to the hosts of The Kick It Forward podcast, this is the hardest job in Australia.

    Kick It Forward member Josh Garlepp made a case for the profession after witnessing the patience and kindness of an employee while they served an older woman at his local Officeworks.

    Despite the person behind the counter appearing to be under the influence during Garlepp's visit, he noted that the worker was "so lovely and so patient" to the woman, who had spelt her email out wrong for a printing job.

    Their A1 multitasking skills were also praised.

    "There's 15 fucking people in line. All of them probably don't know what a PDF is and what a PNG [does], let alone a JPEG. They're lining up for these jobs that probably total 19 cents or some shit and the person behind the counter [at Officeworks] is fielding all these questions and at the same time there's about 20 different self-serve computers there," Josh raved. 

    Not everyone agreed with the positive reviews from the hosts. Some commenters on a TikTok snippet of the episode even made suggestions about what the ACTUAL hardest job in Australia is.

    Another said that being a bartender was pretty tough too.

    Plenty of comments were in full support of the recognition that the print and copy employees were receiving.

    Do you agree with Kick It Forward's suggestion? Or, is there another job that you think is harder?

