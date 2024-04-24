Here's How To Craft The Perfect Excuse For Your Next Day Off

The anxiety that builds up before asking your manager for leave SUCKS, especially when you don't feel like your excuse is any good. Sometimes it's so overwhelming that you leave it to the last minute, until suddenly, you're scrambling.
If you've ever found yourself feeling a bit silly and shitty about asking for leave, you're not alone bud. In a new study conducted by YouGov, two in three Australian corporate workers hesitate before asking for days off.
It's a big problem. So, the good people at Uber One have come up with a cheeky tool to help deserving folks, like yourself, generate excuses to email to your boss — just in time for you to ask for a post-ANZAC day leave extension.
Or, if you're seeing this and it's too late, use it for your next long week escapade.
Another reason to feel relaxed this long weekend? Uber is giving away one million dollars in discounts and savings available across Uber and Uber Eats for Uber One members from April 24 — 28.
To generate your perfect excuse, you'll need to input your first name, your job title, skip through a math problem, add your boss' first name — feel free to input a fakie — and rate your boss' opinion of you from 1—10.
You'll then get a personalised email to send to your manager for your next leave request! Whether you use it or not is a completely different story.