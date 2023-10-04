Crypto Baddies Rise Up! This Is Your Chance To Win A Big Boi Bitcoin Worth $40,000

If you're looking to lock down a piece of Bitcoin, but don't have a spare $40,000 lying around — strap in, because this tidbit of news might send you to the moon*.
To celebrate hitting the big 'one-oh', Aussie crypto exchange, CoinSpot, are giving everyone a chance to win in their "10 for 10" scavenger hunt.
Since September, CoinSpot has been celebrating their 10th birthday by hiding eight cute as heck, 2.6 metre rockets* around Australia — and posting clues for their whereabouts to their Instagram page.
Seven have been discovered, but the last of the physical rockets is now en route and set to touch down in Adelaide, South Australia any minute.
Whoever finds it first and raises the CoinSpot flag will win a big boi Bitcoin, worth over $40,000!
And never fear, if you miss out on first place, but still make it to the rocket site, wipe your tears away — you've got another chance to secure the bag by taking a picture with the rocket, posting it to your social page and tagging CoinSpot (@coinspot).
Or if you're located anywhere else in Australia, keep calm and Bitcoin on. All you need to do is be the fastest to guess the location when CoinSpot live streams the reveal on their Instagram account.
For both alternative options, you'll then go into a draw to win your very own $40,000 Bitcoin.
So, turn on your post notifications and refresh CoinSpot's Instagram page profusely — the next clue is dropping soon!