Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Revenge Stories And Advice That Will Make You Think Twice About Breaking Someone's Heart

Because therapy is expensive, after all.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

There's nothing worse than going through a break up so close to Valentine's Day. But before you mute your Instagram notifications and uninstall your TikTok for the dreaded day, we've got a little something for you...

Revenge stories! Yes, we all know that the opposite of love is actually indifference, but sometimes there's a moment of weakness that just makes you want to get even. Instead of indulging in your revenge fantasies, here are some tales from those who have indulged theirs.

I've included a song for each story. A soundtrack to revenge you might call it. 

1. Just a reminder that karma is real...

View this video on YouTube
Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

"Revenge came for her. I really had nothing to do with it. My ex left me for her 'soul-mate' — we were married and he was married but they were 'meant to be together'. It didn't work out between them. Turns out that he had been cheating on her. Gave her the same excuses she'd given me."

u/gogojack 

2. The tale of "Dirty Socks"

View this video on YouTube
The All-American Rejects / Via youtube.com

"Take all of their right shoes. Leave only the left shoes."

u/CrisisDancing

3. This one's called "How The Tables Turn"

View this video on YouTube
Adele / Via youtube.com

"He went from calling me every night to completely ghosting me out of nowhere with no explanation. It left teenage me devastated. He reached out a couple years later, out of the blue. He tried pretending as if we just had a falling out, said he missed me and wanted to meet up. So I humoured him, let him get all excited for a date, we agreed on a time and place, he texted me that he was there, and then I ghosted him and never replied back."

u/ithought_usaid_weast

4. The man behind the bar hears all

"There was a time when I was working [at] a student bar. One of those calm days I was joined with three girls. They were saying that they decided to drink and hang out today because one of those girls had caught her boyfriend cheating.

Let's call her Birdie — she realised that her boyfriend was cheating and hatched a plan of revenge. Her plan was to ruin his car that he loved even more than he cared for." 

What came first, the vengeance or the egg?

View this video on YouTube
T-Pain / Via youtube.com

"She filled a syringe with an egg and injected it into her BF's car's seats during winter. You can only image what six-month-old rotting eggs smelt like when summer came around with scorching heat."

u/MaCqUaY92

5. Sometimes all it takes is some Aussie-coded retaliation

View this video on YouTube
JVKE / Via youtube.com

"He's really afraid of spiders. So, I caught five or six of them in a plastic container and released them into the backseat of his car."

u/-PlatyPaige-

6. We like to call this one "Karmic Cycles"

View this video on YouTube
Justin Timberlake / Via youtube.com

"For anyone looking for revenge on a guy, attack his car with pads and tampons. Unused, of course. Don't stick the pads to the paint because that will really mess it up. You don't want to do any real damage. Tie tampons to door handles, windshield wipers, and mirrors. Find places to hide them where they won't be found for awhile. Pads stick well to windows. 

Guys will apparently freak out if you use a blue marker on them. I don't know what they think periods are, but the one time I've done this, they thought they had been used."

u/[deleted]

7. If they needed a real life example of the ripple effect, we've got this one right here officer

View this video on YouTube
Jazmine Sullivan / Via youtube.com

"My ex had [written] an essay for her senior English class about how me breaking up with her ruined her life. My friend edited it and told her it was garbage. She submitted it anyway, thinking he was biased [toward me]. She failed the class and had to retake senior year."

u/kilobuss

8. Now this just seems very caring!

"Over the few weeks following him dumping me, I started signing him up for things — mail samples of men’s incontinence underwear, prostate health supplements, severe gas treatments, along with many erectile dysfunction treatment options, like natural/herbal supplements, surgeries, and devices."

9. This would make me question every single decision I've ever made in my existence

View this video on YouTube
Drake / Via youtube.com

"She broke up with me by selling my Xbox 360. I was big on Halo 3, so this was admittedly a devastating blow. I came home one day from college and it was gone, replaced by a folded piece of paper, featuring a toothy smile and a 'FUCK YOU' in what was noticeably her handwriting."

u/anunexpectedshark

10. Imagine waking up and your ex is your new mum

View this video on YouTube
Justin Bieber / Via youtube.com

"Seduce and marry one of the parents and become their new step parent. Then ground them."

u/Zeroforeffort

11. This one is called "A Side of Garlic Butter, Please"

View this video on YouTube
Usher / Via youtube.com

"Crabs. Not the sexually transmitted kind. Just a bucket of soldier crabs tossed on them in the night."

u/Helpful_Kangaroo_o

12. Sometimes blood isn't thicker than water

View this video on YouTube
Mary J Blige / Via youtube.com

"I (somewhat inadvertently) stole my cheating ex's family. Spending Christmas with them and watching them sigh and roll their eyes before they had to text or call him was immensely satisfying."

u/unlovelyladybartleby

13. The tale of a villain more despicable than Gru

View this video on YouTube
Pharrell WIlliams / Via youtube.com

"Rip the labels off of all of their canned food, the only way to find out what it is is by opening them."

u/Honey_bitch

14. And finally, there are scam callers incoming...

View this video on YouTube
Mariah Carey / Via youtube.com

"Subscribe him to a bunch of stuff. Give his email, phone number, Facebook account and address to as much advertising companies as possible (they will absolutely sell the data to even more companies). Bonus points of you enter that data for free contests online, most of those only exist to sell your data to advertising companies."

u/CartographerHot2285

Be gentle with yourself okay?

Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity or length.