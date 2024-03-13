Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing What They Think Australia’s Biggest Threat Is And The Responses Are A Serious Stitch Up

    It's time to submit to the all powerful emus.

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Some people have a relentless urge to do a SWOT analysis. Thinking about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a person/place/thing is really what satisfies them in life.

    Graphic overlay on a person&#x27;s head with the letters SWOT, depicting a mental model for strategic planning
    BuzzFeed Australia/imgflip

    Recently, Reddit user u/Redditpolice69256 activated this group of critical thinkers in the r/AskAnAustralian Subreddit with one question: "What do you believe is Australia's biggest enemy/threat?". Let's just say that the responses got ~verrrrry~ interesting. Here are the LOL-worthy (but, honestly real) picks of the lot...

    1. "Bakeries charging for sauce"

    MasterFoods / Via fastdirectpackaging.com.au, @bunburry_farmers_market / Via instagram.com

    u/Murdochpacker

    For context, it's a everyday occurrence for some Aussies to head over to their local bakery and pick up a delicious meat pie, sausage roll or cheese and bacon roll. These delicacies are often enjoyed with a squirt of tomato or BBQ sauce that come in portable packets. Before the raging cost of living crisis, most places would give these out for free.

    Another Redditor shared their story of daylight robbery saying, "Bought sushi the other day. [They] charged 60 cents for soy sauce, wasabi sachet and ginger sachet. Sixty cents each. Get fucked."

    2. "The price of KFC gravy has me begging for reform."

    3. "Men’s three-quarter pants"

    Two individuals standing side by side with arms crossed, wearing casual shorts and sneakers, outdoors near foliage
    Below The Knee / Via belowtheknee.com.au

    u/johnniesSac

    Listen Johnnie, some people just like to be prepared for minor flooding okay? There's nothing wrong with that!

    4. "The return of Harold Holt"

    @makingatruecrimerer / Via tiktok.com
    u/Robert_Vagene

    In 1967, Australia's 17th Prime Minister Harold Holt mysteriously disappeared after going swimming with some peers in Portsea, Victoria. Unfortunately, his body was never found, fuelling many speculations and conspiracy theories about his enigmatic death.

    "He comes back and is like 'Did you cunts even try to look for me? I've been floating like 1km away this whole time, I could see the shoreline!'"

    u/ktr83

    5. "The real estate market"

    @jasonballo / Via tiktok.com
    u/Ok_Willingness_9619

    They might be onto something here...

    6. "Bunnings sausage sizzle price increases"

    7. "That fucking spider hiding in the hallway"

    8. "Emus"

    Close-up of an emu with a focused gaze, standing outdoors
    Schankz / Getty Images

    u/ObsessedWithSources

    "We need to breed more cassowaries to keep them under control."

    u/Svvatzenegger

    "We’ve already lost one war to them. Let’s not lose another."

    u/coreygolder

    9. "Tunneling bears"

    Plush teddy bear on right, in a well-lit tunnel with text &quot;what’s up?&quot; overhead
    BuzzFeed Australia

    u/Few_Turnip_7093

    "Fuck me, have the drop variety learned to dig now?!?"

    u/mediweevil

    Nope, no thank you! It's time for a very long vacation now. Somewhere where they don't have dirt, soil, or anything you can really dig into, TBH. 

    10. "Fake seizure man in Melbourne"

    u/thegreatmindaltering / Via reddit.com
    u/Historial_Active722

    For years, Reddit users have reported encounters with a gentleman in Melbourne's CBD who fakes seizures. On multiple occasions, this man has reportedly fallen down and start 'seizing' — but he remains lucid enough to have a nice chat with whoever is around. When the person whose found him offers to call an ambulance, he refuses, gets up and runs away. The gent also asks people to sit on his back and hold him down.

    11. "Whatever it is, it must be something from inside Australia."

    View this video on YouTube
    TomoNews US / Via youtube.com

    u/ReallyCoolAndNormal

    12. "Another attempted invasion by Starbucks"

    View this video on YouTube
    Paddle Studios / Via youtube.com

    u/tempo1139

    One of the pitfalls in Starbucks' global expansion was its attempt to expand into the Australian market over 20 years ago. Although the company is beloved in the US, Australia already had a booming coffee culture, and Starbucks simply couldn't crack the market, which eventually forced the closure of 61 stores across the country. Since the fall of Australian Starbucks, the small demand for the coffee chain (and particularly its specialty drinks) has slowly built back up, keeping the lights on for a number of stores across states like NSW, VIC and QLD. 

    13. "The bi-annual tax increase on beer"

    Man sitting at a table with beers, using a smartphone
    Igor Alecsander / Getty Images

    u/bigdayout95-14

    Let the people have their pints and schooeys for $5!!!

    14. "I'd say Ninja Turtles are a bit of a worry"

    New Line Cinema / Via giphy.com

    u/elephantearspagetti

    Okay but which version? I'd say the ones from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie are particularly terrifying. 

    15. "My landlord."

    Meme featuring a male anime character questioning if a basic need is a profit opportunity
    @memes.from.my.butt / Via instagram.com

    u/Abdullahv21 

    Did someone say #RentalCrisis? 

    16. "The ibis"

    Crispy, Fresh Aussie Memes / Via Facebook: CrispyFAM

    u/whatwhatinthewhonow

    More affectionately known as the ~bin chicken~ and scientifically referred to as threskiornis molucca, these cheeky fliers are responsible for stealing food mid-bite, hanging out on top of trash cans, and always looking like they're plotting something. 

    17. And finally, "Underpants where the crotch always wears out first"

    Obviously, these responses are satirical and there are other, more dire issues in Australia's sight. So, if you want to check out the more serious contributions, here is the full Reddit thread.

    That being said, emus really do pose a threat to Australia's safety. Never forget, we really did lose a war to them. 

    Have any other suggestions?

    Share them in the comments below!

    Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length.