People Are Sharing What They Think Australia’s Biggest Threat Is And The Responses Are A Serious Stitch Up

Some people have a relentless urge to do a SWOT analysis. Thinking about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a person/place/thing is really what satisfies them in life.
Recently, Reddit user u/Redditpolice69256 activated this group of critical thinkers in the r/AskAnAustralian Subreddit with one question: "What do you believe is Australia's biggest enemy/threat?". Let's just say that the responses got ~verrrrry~ interesting. Here are the LOL-worthy (but, honestly real) picks of the lot...
1. "Bakeries charging for sauce"
2. "The price of KFC gravy has me begging for reform."
3. "Men’s three-quarter pants"
6. "Bunnings sausage sizzle price increases"
7. "That fucking spider hiding in the hallway"
8. "Emus"
9. "Tunneling bears"
11. "Whatever it is, it must be something from inside Australia."
12. "Another attempted invasion by Starbucks"
13. "The bi-annual tax increase on beer"
14. "I'd say Ninja Turtles are a bit of a worry"
15. "My landlord."
16. "The ibis"
17. And finally, "Underpants where the crotch always wears out first"
Obviously, these responses are satirical and there are other, more dire issues in Australia's sight. So, if you want to check out the more serious contributions, here is the full Reddit thread.
That being said, emus really do pose a threat to Australia's safety. Never forget, we really did lose a war to them.
Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length.