American Visiting Australian Grocery Store Is Shocked To Find Famous Snacks And Spreads

Six Tim Tam flavours is simply not enough.

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

Forget the big attractions and landmarks, visiting a country's supermarket should be at the top of your "To-Visit" list when you travel. You can try local snacks, see what's on offer and marvel at the organisation of the aisles. What's not to love?

Recently, American TikToker Tiffany Chen vlogged her experience visiting Australian supermarket Woolworths for the very first time, and... let's just say she was shocked.

@tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

In the video, Chen is surprised to find not one, but six flavours of Tim Tams, as well as a wide variety of Vegemite.

TikTok @tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

Panning through the refrigerated proteins, she wondered aloud, "Where's the kangaroo meat?"

@tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

She was also taken aback by the eggs being located in the regular aisles, rather than the refrigerator, and didn't find our Kraft Mac and Cheese appetising.

TikTok @tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

Real ones know that Kraft Easy Mac is A1.

The eggs on the shelf, however, also baffled many Aussies, who ran to the comments to voice their thoughts.

Screenshot of a comment by Samantha which reads, &quot;IM AUSSIE WHY ARE THE EGGS ON THE SHELF.&quot; The comment has 1989 likes
@sammieslife / Via tiktok.com
Comment by tarren_nz: &quot;It&#x27;s cos Aus/NZ eggs are fresher. They don&#x27;t need to be refrigerated.&quot; Liked 35 times, posted 18 hours ago
@tarren_nz / Via tiktok.com
Comment by nzmilitary: &quot;The eggs on the shelf cause it&#x27;s got something in them that works like a immune system (I&#x27;m pretty sure could be wrong).&quot; 49m ago
@nzmillitary / Via tiktok.com

But the confusion didn't stop there! Tiffany was bewildered by a number of other Australian childhood favourites, like Cheetos in ball form, Smiths crinkle cut chips, Twisties and Cheezels.

"Is this like Cheez Its and...weasels?" she asked behind the camera. 

For accurate research, I need her to clarify what a weasel is. 

@tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

After making her way through the aisles, Tiffany hit the fresh produce section, where she noted that the avocados and bananas are much bigger in Australia. Finally, the concept of bell peppers being called capsicums was simply unfathomable.

Woman holding a bunch of large bananas in a grocery store, smiling. Text reads: &quot;These are the biggest ones I&#x27;ve ever seen.&quot;
@tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

She left viewers with many all-important capsicum questions, like, "Capsy came from where? Who's Capsy and where did he come?".

Packaged yellow capsicums in a store priced at $15.20/kg. Caption says, &quot;who&#x27;s Cassy where did he come?&quot;
TikTok @tiffanytchen / Via tiktok.com

We'll have to think about that one Tiffany, but thanks for asking!

If anyone has the answer, we'd also love to know. We hope she enjoys all six flavours of Tim Tams ❤️.

What products confused you in other countries' supermarkets?

Share it down in the comment below.