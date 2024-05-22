American Visiting Australian Grocery Store Is Shocked To Find Famous Snacks And Spreads

Forget the big attractions and landmarks, visiting a country's supermarket should be at the top of your "To-Visit" list when you travel. You can try local snacks, see what's on offer and marvel at the organisation of the aisles. What's not to love?
In the video, Chen is surprised to find not one, but six flavours of Tim Tams, as well as a wide variety of Vegemite.
Panning through the refrigerated proteins, she wondered aloud, "Where's the kangaroo meat?"
She was also taken aback by the eggs being located in the regular aisles, rather than the refrigerator, and didn't find our Kraft Mac and Cheese appetising.
The eggs on the shelf, however, also baffled many Aussies, who ran to the comments to voice their thoughts.
But the confusion didn't stop there! Tiffany was bewildered by a number of other Australian childhood favourites, like Cheetos in ball form, Smiths crinkle cut chips, Twisties and Cheezels.
"Is this like Cheez Its and...weasels?" she asked behind the camera.
For accurate research, I need her to clarify what a weasel is.
After making her way through the aisles, Tiffany hit the fresh produce section, where she noted that the avocados and bananas are much bigger in Australia. Finally, the concept of bell peppers being called capsicums was simply unfathomable.
She left viewers with many all-important capsicum questions, like, "Capsy came from where? Who's Capsy and where did he come?".
We'll have to think about that one Tiffany, but thanks for asking!
If anyone has the answer, we'd also love to know. We hope she enjoys all six flavours of Tim Tams ❤️.
What products confused you in other countries' supermarkets?
Share it down in the comment below.