These 'Australian Things' A Parent Is Teaching Their Child Are Stirring Up Major Nostalgia

1. "After singing happy birthday we shout three 'hip hip hoorays'"

"With the 'hip hip' being called by a single person and the crowd following with the hooray."



— u/Lintson

"There’s also the unspoken rule of who gets to lead with the 'hip hips'."

— u/RvrTam

"I take advantage of this by being quickest and loudest on the first 'hip hip', then everybody acknowledges that I will be leading. Then I stop and don't do the second one leading to an awkward silence, it's hilarious when you get the chance."

— u/CameronMH