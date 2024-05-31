These 'Australian Things' A Parent Is Teaching Their Child Are Stirring Up Major Nostalgia

Reddit user u/teenage_catz asked the r/AskAnAustralian for help with their new living situation. "We just moved here from the US with our two-year-old. What Australian things do I need to teach her that I don’t know about having not grown up here?" they asked. Based on the responses, Aussie culture will be alive and well in this child. Here are some of the suggestions:
1. "After singing happy birthday we shout three 'hip hip hoorays'"
"With the 'hip hip' being called by a single person and the crowd following with the hooray."
"There’s also the unspoken rule of who gets to lead with the 'hip hips'."
— u/RvrTam
"I take advantage of this by being quickest and loudest on the first 'hip hip', then everybody acknowledges that I will be leading. Then I stop and don't do the second one leading to an awkward silence, it's hilarious when you get the chance."
2. "Find the book Wombat Stew for your kiddo"
"Its an iconic book for us to grow up with here."
Other book suggestions from this comment include:
- Anything by Mem Fox
- Where's the Green Sheep
- Hairy Maclary
- Every single The Magic Pudding book
- Blinky Bill
- Diary of a Wombat
3. "Learn to make fairy bread"
4. "Watch out for magpies in spring"
5. "You wear thongs on your feet, not your waist"
6. "NEVER say that Captain Cook ‘discovered’ Australia, like Gen Xers were taught in school"
7. "A 'gold coin donation' is a donation of $1 or $2"
8. There are a few terms that needed to be relearned, for example: "You’re no longer allowed to say ‘cookies’, ‘candy’ or ‘ketchup’. It’s biscuits, lollies and sauce."
Another is "Mobile phones, not cell phones."
When pronouncing the letter Z in the alphabet: "It's 'zed', not 'zee'."
The fizzy, carbonated liquids are called "Soft drink, not soda."
"Cilantro = corriander (if you say cilantro here you'll be met with blank looks)
Cookies = biscuits (everything is a biscuit here except for choc chip due to American influence)
Bell peppers = capsicum (bell pepper isn't in our vocab)
Chicken salad = a chicken salad here is chicken in salad not mayo drenched shredded chicken."
9. "Don’t let her run around barefoot in summer on grass unless it's at your own house"
10. "Australian culture has a sarcastic streak"
11. "Be careful before you touch things outside"
12. "Start swimming lessons now"
13. "Always wear sunscreen. A hat isn't going to cut it alone"
14. "Expect a nickname, the more you protest it, the firmer it sticks"
15. And finally, "The importance of the Bunning's Snag"
"It’s a sausage, usually pork or beef, fried on a barbecue plate and served in a bun or bread slice folded in half. Onions, sauce (tomato, bbq, mustard) are optional. They smell incredible when walking into the store."
For more context, each week outside local Bunning's hardware stores across Australia, there's a BBQ happening. They're usually a fundraising effort for a sporting club, school, organisation and more.
