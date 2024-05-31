These 'Australian Things' A Parent Is Teaching Their Child Are Stirring Up Major Nostalgia

"You’re no longer allowed to say ‘cookies’, ‘candy’ or ‘ketchup’. It’s biscuits, lollies and sauce."

Reddit user u/teenage_catz asked the r/AskAnAustralian for help with their new living situation. "We just moved here from the US with our two-year-old. What Australian things do I need to teach her that I don’t know about having not grown up here?" they asked. Based on the responses, Aussie culture will be alive and well in this child. Here are some of the suggestions:

Accompanied by reactions from local favourite TV Show, Googlebox Australia

1. "After singing happy birthday we shout three 'hip hip hoorays'"

"With the 'hip hip' being called by a single person and the crowd following with the hooray."

u/Lintson

"There’s also the unspoken rule of who gets to lead with the 'hip hips'."

u/RvrTam

"I take advantage of this by being quickest and loudest on the first 'hip hip', then everybody acknowledges that I will be leading. Then I stop and don't do the second one leading to an awkward silence, it's hilarious when you get the chance."

u/CameronMH

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

2. "Find the book Wombat Stew for your kiddo"

"Its an iconic book for us to grow up with here."

u/SugarBandit51

Other book suggestions from this comment include:

- Anything by Mem Fox

- Where's the Green Sheep 

- Hairy Maclary 

- Every single The Magic Pudding book

- Blinky Bill

- Diary of a Wombat

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

3. "Learn to make fairy bread"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"Once your kid tastes it at a birthday party, that is all they will want to eat. Also a pie, pasty or sausage roll is an acceptable form of breakfast, as long as served with tomato sauce."

u/izza007

4. "Watch out for magpies in spring"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

u/tahapaanga

"Magpies are good at remembering faces. If I see them at the start of spring when I'm walking the dogs, I take some chopped meat offcuts — so I don't get swooped later. They soon learn your a good person and won't swoop you when the kids come."

u/Dumpstar72

5. "You wear thongs on your feet, not your waist"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

u/BenjaminaAU

6. "NEVER say that Captain Cook ‘discovered’ Australia, like Gen Xers were taught in school"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"Always be mindful that Indigenous Australians have been treated utterly appallingly since white man came to these shores, and it’s up to you to teach your child that we’re on stolen land."

u/lurkyturkyducken

7. "A 'gold coin donation' is a donation of $1 or $2"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"It's a typical way to fundraise at school and community events"

u/qui_sta

"No one cares which one, just whichever you have handy, you will not be looked down on for a $1 instead of a 2"

u/trafficconeupmyanus

"Also acceptable, a combination of silver coins adding to the value of $1 or more."

u/somecheesecake-plz

8. There are a few terms that needed to be relearned, for example: "You’re no longer allowed to say ‘cookies’, ‘candy’ or ‘ketchup’. It’s biscuits, lollies and sauce."

u/winoforever_slurp_

Another is "Mobile phones, not cell phones."

u/annybear

When pronouncing the letter Z in the alphabet: "It's 'zed', not 'zee'."

u/BORT_licenceplate

The fizzy, carbonated liquids are called "Soft drink, not soda."

u/ProduceOk9864

"Cilantro = corriander (if you say cilantro here you'll be met with blank looks)

Cookies = biscuits (everything is a biscuit here except for choc chip due to American influence)

Bell peppers = capsicum (bell pepper isn't in our vocab)

Chicken salad = a chicken salad here is chicken in salad not mayo drenched shredded chicken."

u/coffee_and_cats18

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

9. "Don’t let her run around barefoot in summer on grass unless it's at your own house"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"If it is someone else’s house you need to ask the important three word question — 'Are there bindies?'”

u/deleted

10. "Australian culture has a sarcastic streak"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"People are often cruder the more they like someone and more polite the less they like someone. 'Sir' and 'Ma'am' are terms of contempt. We also like to ask rhetorical questions, for instance, 'How hot is it?!'."

u/BenjaminaAU

"The sarcasm streak is never more apparent than when you say "there's your mate" to a person when referring to a person who is definitely not their mate."

u/-Midnight_Marauder-

11. "Be careful before you touch things outside"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"Mostly because some things can get very hot but you might not realise. Old playgrounds, car seatbelts, the ground, etc"

u/SlytherKitty13

The words branding iron are very relevant here.

12. "Start swimming lessons now"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

"Keep going with them and teach them how to handle themself if they get caught in a rip at the beach."

u/dasb-16

"For a country that has a lot of water like Australia, swimming skills, learning simple rules like how to save yourself when stuck in a rip, swimming between the flags or following orders from lifeguards are important."

u/NicholeTheOtter

13. "Always wear sunscreen. A hat isn't going to cut it alone"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

u/deleted

14. "Expect a nickname, the more you protest it, the firmer it sticks"

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

u/missindividual

"A nickname (banter and swearing) is a sign of acceptance."

u/ImnotadoctorJim

15. And finally, "The importance of the Bunning's Snag"

u/MoonOmens22

"It’s a sausage, usually pork or beef, fried on a barbecue plate and served in a bun or bread slice folded in half. Onions, sauce (tomato, bbq, mustard) are optional. They smell incredible when walking into the store."

u/napalmnacey

For more context, each week outside local Bunning's hardware stores across Australia, there's a BBQ happening. They're usually a fundraising effort for a sporting club, school, organisation and more. 

BINGE/Network 10/Lifestyle

Note: Some responses have been edited for clarity and length. 