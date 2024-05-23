5.

"I almost got into a fistfight with a woman in a parking lot. A month later, she poisoned her entire family. Here's what happened: I was walking along a road, and she pulled up on me while coming out of a driveway. I said, 'I'm walking here!' and she threw an empty cup at me but missed. I had a spork in my hand, so I threw that at her and missed, too. She then jumped out of her car and came charging at me. I had a bag of chicken wings (hence the spork), and I planted my feet, planning to go at her with the bag of wings if it came down to it. She jumped back in the car and drove off as I called her every evil name in the book. A month later, I saw my hometown's name on CNN, with the headline, "Woman Poisons Entire Family." Just under that was a picture of the woman I got the confrontation with. She killed like five family members because she was under the influence of some kind of cult or something."