20 Life Hacks Women Swear By That You Should Probably Know, Too

14. Wet Ones brand hand wipes (which come in little packets or in a canister like Clorox wipes ) actually work REALLY well for cleaning fresh spills off of clothing and upholstery."

"I discovered this by accident once when I spilled a milkshake on the seat of a rental car on my way to turn it in. I stopped at a tiny little convenience store on the next block and looked frantically for some kind of cleaning spray, but the only non-powder or solid cleaning product I could find was a canister of Wet Ones hand wipes. They ended up working BETTER than any of the products I was trying to find, thoroughly cleaning the car upholstery without leaving any residue or discoloration/bleaching. (And the damp spot dries quickly, too.)



Now I buy the canisters for my home purely for immediate stain removal, and carry a packet with me in my bag." —etconner