People Are Sharing Unbelievable Things That've Happened To Them That Sound Fake, But Aren't

3. "I was dragged out of a tent in my sleep by a pack of dingos on Fraser Island in Australia. I woke up to a weird feeling at my feet and saw that they were chewing on my toes through the sleeping bag. One of them was standing on my hips/stomach, staring me in the face. Now I'm not a fighter, but I hit him with a punch on the side of the head, like a perfect right cross to his cute lil' face. He went flying sideways, which spooked all the others (about four or five of them) and, with a few kicks from my bagged-up legs, they scuttled away. I went back into the tent to find my then-girlfriend still asleep and snoring away."

"The next morning, I went over to our tour guide fella — a massive Aussie dude named Tony — and told him what happened. He asked, 'Didja see which one it was?'



Funnily enough, I did. He had a yellow and blue tag in his ear (they're all tagged on the island), and I remembered because they're the Wicklow colors, where I'm from. And Tony just said, 'Aw yeah, that cunt.'

I ended up punching quite a bit of wildlife in my year there, but Australia definitely started it."

—u/markmcn87