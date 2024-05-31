I Had No Idea The "Unusual" Thing My Body Did Was, In Fact, Not "Normal," And I Feel So Validated By These 24 People Who Had The Same Experience

As someone whose body has, on more than one occasion, done something that made friends, family, and doctors look at me in horrified confusion, I can confidently say it can be an isolating and jarring experience.
Once a month, I invite my fellow strange-body-havers (sorry we don't have a cooler name, y'all) to share the unusual things their bodies do that they had no idea were, in fact, not normal until someone else told them. I'm proud to say it's created a nice community here on BuzzFeed, through which some readers have found names for conditions they've had all their lives, and others have simply learned that they aren't in fact, alone in having bodies that occasionally rattle the minds of medical experts. So, here are 24 "unusual body things" people shared with me this month that they didn't know were "unusual" in the first place:
1. "I have synaesthesia and can see sounds. I only found this out about a year ago when I said to my mother, 'You know when you're listening to music, and you can see all the colors moving around?' She did not. I then asked my psychologist the same question, and he told me what it was, and I think that's pretty cool."
2. "I guess I’m allergic to bananas. I once said to my friend, 'Isn’t it weird how bananas burn your tongue, but we still eat them?' She was very confused. I thought bananas were just very reactive, and we ate them anyway."
3. "I am friends with a guy who gets flu-like symptoms whenever he ejaculates. He has an autoimmune condition and is basically allergic to his own orgasms. Absolutely wild."
4. "I have several pores in my face that produce indigo-colored sweat. Not blackheads, not dirt, but the same handful of pores have done this for decades. Sometimes, I can squeeze out the colored fluid, and sometimes, it pools on my skin in tiny dots after a workout, but it's there! My brother has it, too; it's called chromhidrosis."
5. "My whole life, my nose has randomly tingled when I pee. It happens in varying degrees of intensity, with it being more pronounced when I’m cold. I always thought it happened to everyone until I mentioned it to my husband once, and he looked at me like I had three heads."
6. "I got 'musical ear' after having COVID. It's annoying, but not so much so that it blocks out other sounds or prevents me from sleeping. It sounds like organ music."
7. "My mom is allergic to the cold. No one is sure why, and it wasn't always this way. One day, she got a very bad sunburn, like it was almost a third-degree burn from the sun. Ever since then, she's had the condition. She was a restaurant manager, and it was so bad that she had to send others into the freezer for her."
8. "Mallen streaks are genetic on one of my parent's sides. I didn't get it in my (head) hair, but one of my eyebrows is white! It's the same side as the streak my parent and siblings have on their heads."
9. "I had 'Alice in Wonderland Syndrome' flare-ups as a kid. I would have a panic attack and have to lay on the bed with my mom 'til it passed because it would literally feel like the world would go flat. Like, blankets would feel paper-thin and have pointy/sharp at the edges. It was sooo scary. I still get an occasional bit of it if I'm overtired; when I try to fall asleep, suddenly the proportions of the room go wonky, and I feel dizzy and have to open my eyes to recenter things."
10. "I have 'Red Ear Syndrome,' which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. One of my ears will randomly get BRIGHT red and hot. There are some triggers for it, but sometimes it happens completely out of the blue."
11. "I have anosmia, which means I can't smell. It took until I was 13 for my parents to finally believe me, and they took me to an ENT for confirmation. It's congenital, so I'll never be able to smell, but it was interesting when COVID happened, and a bunch of people understood the life I've lived since birth."
12. "When I get really tired, my knees hurt. It's been happening since I was a kid, and I’m in my 40s now."
13. "When I get any kind of virus, my chin swells up like I'm some kind of cartoon wiseguy, and I need antibiotics to bring it down. So many blood tests and ultrasounds later, and we still don't know why it happens."
14. "I found out that some of my body didn't grow. For example, your tonsils shrink when you become an adult. I had to have mine removed because they kept causing infections. Later in life, I had a bone scan done, and they found a dark spot on my chest. They were going to do a bone biopsy, but my doctor decided instead of doing something painful, they'd do a CT scan instead. It's a good thing she did, because we found out that my sternum is still that of a child. When you are young, your sternum is a bunch of small bones. As you become an adult, they fuse together to become one hard bone that protects the heart and other vital organs. Mine never fused together, and on X-rays, it looks like cancer."
15. "When my feet get very cold, my big toe on either foot occasionally dislocates, and I need to physically maneuver the toe back into place."
16. "I’ve always teared up when I pee and have no idea why. I have to use an extra sheet of toilet paper every time to soak it up because it’s enough that I can’t see, and it’ll go running down my face. I found a very, very select few people online a while back that experience the same thing, but never any sort of explanation as to why or confirmation of it really being A Thing. I’ve been too embarrassed to ever mention it to a doctor since it’s benign, and I can’t imagine they’d know either."
17. "My body is asymmetrical from the waist down. One leg and foot is slightly smaller than the other. I hate buying shoes because it's hard to find styles that accommodate my larger foot without falling off my smaller foot, but the difference isn't so great that anybody really notices. For the longest time, I thought jeans manufacturers were just horrible at measurements because the seam of one leg always seemed to be too long. I found out my right leg is actually shorter when I went to the chiropractor for some lower back pain."
"He straightened out my hips and asked if I knew one leg was a little more than an inch shorter than the other one. I have recurring pain in my lower back and knees, and I can crack my neck super loud. I am definitely very clumsy and can't run on a treadmill (it's hard to run in a straight line like that, lol)."