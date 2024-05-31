I Had No Idea The "Unusual" Thing My Body Did Was, In Fact, Not "Normal," And I Feel So Validated By These 24 People Who Had The Same Experience

14.

"I found out that some of my body didn't grow. For example, your tonsils shrink when you become an adult. I had to have mine removed because they kept causing infections. Later in life, I had a bone scan done, and they found a dark spot on my chest. They were going to do a bone biopsy, but my doctor decided instead of doing something painful, they'd do a CT scan instead. It's a good thing she did, because we found out that my sternum is still that of a child. When you are young, your sternum is a bunch of small bones. As you become an adult, they fuse together to become one hard bone that protects the heart and other vital organs. Mine never fused together, and on X-rays, it looks like cancer."