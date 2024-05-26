I'm Completely Fascinated By "Third Man Syndrome," So Here Are 31 Stories From People Who Experienced It And Lived To Tell The Tale

7. "When I was about 12 or 13 years old, I used to walk to school alone as my mom was a single mom and always working. Usually, during school days, there were a lot of families walking, so I was never scared. Occasionally, I had cheer practice on Saturdays, and this particular Saturday, I was walking alone with my heavy cheer bag. I was making my way up the hill about two blocks from my house, and I noticed a car following me. I looked over and saw a man driving slowly next to me, trying to get my attention. I got a feeling in the pit of my stomach that I was in danger. I kept walking, looking to see where I could run, as there was no one around, and it was very early. There were no other cars nearby, either. I was trying to make escape plans in my head (there were a lot of driveways, so he could easily block me in if he wanted to) when out of nowhere, this van pulled up behind him and started honking."

"He signaled for them to go around, but they wouldn't. They just kept honking at him until he took off. Then, these two little older women rolled down their window and asked if I was OK. I said I was, and they told me to get in the car and that they would take me to school. I did not hesitate to get in — the feeling of danger was no longer there. They dropped me off in front of the school and told me to alert security about what happened. As I was about to turn around to thank them, the van was gone. There were a couple of cars ahead of where they dropped me off, so they couldn't have realistically driven away that suddenly.

I told security, and they called the police, who patrolled the school for a while. A couple of years later, I told my mom, and she said that it was my guardian angel who kept me from whatever that man wanted. Whenever I feel uneasy, I think about that time and know that someone is watching over me, so I trust what my instincts tell me."

—Anonymous