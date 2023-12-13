Tell Us What Happened To That One Family You Always Had A Weird Feeling About As A Kid

Personally, I am convinced everyone had that one family, family friend, or person they knew as a kid that they always got a reallllllly weird vibe from. Like, you didn't even necessarily know why, but something was just totally off. Sometimes it turns out to be absolutely nothing, and you honestly don't think about them ever again...but sometimes your gut feeling is 100% right, and there absolutely was some deeply bizarre stuff going on over there that nobody knew about. So, dear BuzzFeed readers, as always, I am asking you to spill the beans.
If your gut feeling was in fact correct, we want to know — what happened with that strange family/person you were keeping tabs on as a kid?
Perhaps you were BFFs with a girl in elementary school, and all of a sudden, her family moved mid-school year, and you never heard from them again. But...years later you learn from your parents that everyone is 99.9999% sure her dad was participating in some nefarious activities abroad and was actively on the run.
Or maybe you always got a weird feeling from your older neighbor and his family — like, why was their dynamic always so...strange and staged? Only to find out years later that their "grandchild" that visited every day was actually the husband's SON, and the whole thing was a public cover-up of an affair and unexpected pregnancy he had with a coworker that they didn't want people to know about.
Whatever the drama is, I am allllll ears. Like, truly, I live for other people's mess. This is actually me rn:
So, in the comments below or via this 100% anonymous form, tell us about that one friend/family member you always got weird vibes from...and what happened.