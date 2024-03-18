Skip To Content
    Tell Us About Your Experience As A Contestant Or Crew Member Of A Reality Dating Show

    I am dying to know what these contestants are like IRL. 👀

    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    From Love is Blind to The Bachelor to Love Island, reality dating shows are undeniably thriving. There are so many, in fact, that I feel like my "to-watch" list is truly neverending. I don't know what it is, but there's just something about them that really scratches that itch in our brains!

    Over the last few years, cast members and crew alike have spilled the tea on what it's really like behind the scenes, revealing everything from up to 20 hour workdays to parts of the show being completely staged.

    So, I'm curious — have you ever been on or worked on the set of a reality dating show? If so, we want to hear about your experience! We want all the deets, from what it was actually like on set to secrets about the job your average person probably has no idea about.

    Perhaps you were absolutely shocked to learn just how much of the show is fake and scripted. Or...perhaps it was way more authentic and real than you were expecting?

    Or maybe you worked on casting and have found people are surprised to learn you actually recruit more contestants through social media than through open calls.

    Whatever the story is, we want to hear about it! In the comments below or via this 100% anonymous form, tell us all about your experience working or being on a reality dating show. Your submission just might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!