Here's how you can participate: When you Google " Taylor Swift ," a little blue, beach-themed vault pops up in the bottom right corner. Click on it, and you'll be met with a Swiftie word scramble (and occasionally, a hint). Once you've got the word or phrase decoded, you can type it in the search bar and continue the game. If you got the answer right, the blue vault should pop back up on the search page of the phrase you googled, then present you with another word scramble to solve. Or at least...that's what it's supposed to do.