In case you're not familiar, with each new "Taylor's Version" re-recording of her old albums, Taylor has also been releasing a handful of "From The Vault" tracks from her previous albums — aka songs that didn't make the final cut originally, but are being released now. For both her Fearless and Red re-records, Taylor — like the sparkling, pop princess Jigsaw she is — gave fans a series of puzzles to decode, thus revealing the titles of the songs.