First Ticketmaster, now Google. The power of Swifties is truly unmatched. 🫶🏼
Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf— Google (@Google) September 19, 2023
Not now sweetie, mommy is solving 33 million puzzles for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/Lf3B3busxm— sonya ⭐️ iso any ticket really (@TisTheDamnPhD) September 19, 2023
swifties typing taylor swift into google every 30 seconds trying to get the 1989 tv vault puzzles to work pic.twitter.com/g26sxz7LZT— cali is on her own, kid 💫 (@longstorycali) September 19, 2023
do you know how embarrassing it is to literally be at work googling "seagulls" and nothing even happens— kyra 🪩🍅✨ (@kyrasversion) September 19, 2023
IT WOULD BE WORTH IT IF WE COULD ACCESS IT BLONDIE !!!! pic.twitter.com/biphGItshh— swiftie wins (@swifferwins) September 19, 2023
me trying to decode the 1989 tv vault puzzles: pic.twitter.com/ljp77Cc6tp— iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) September 19, 2023