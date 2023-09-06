    26 Unsettling Photos I Definitely Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed See (But I Did And My Brain Will Never Forget Them)

    At least half of these photos could literally be the opening shot of a horror movie.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person, who got home and had to do a double take because that "pipe" looks suspiciously like the lower half of someone's body:

    A pipe on the floor
    u/Salty_Nutella / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, upon further inspection, it's actually a pipe. Here's a closer look, in case you — like me — were like.....how the hell is that a pipe?

    Closeup of the pipe on the floor
    u/Salty_Nutella / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. This suspiciously body-shaped stain on the hardwood floor of this home on the market that I'm pretty sure means it's, like, definitely haunted, right?

    A body-shaped stain
    u/khalkani / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This package a redditor received that is, uh, possibly not NOT a bomb......:

    &quot;This is NOT a bomb&quot;
    u/eat_mor_bbq / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    That's.....exactly what a bomb would say.

    4. This sign on the back of a truck that is certainly informative, but also downright horrifying, thanks so much:

    &quot;This container transports a disease which has no cure&quot;
    u/DickDoodle830 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Personally, I would be turning around and leaving, but that's just me!

    5. This neighborhood that looks like it tried using green lights to ~get into the Christmas sprit~ but accidentally made it look like everyone is getting abducted by aliens:

    A green street
    u/BlupHox / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    6. This glitch-in-the-matrix-y picture that's giving ~the M3gans got out~:

    A bunch of blonde women on a bus
    u/mystic_mayhemx / Reddit / Via reddit.com
    Blumhouse Productions

    7. This jar of honey that honestly might be good for longer than humans exist:

    &quot;Best before 01/07/4417&quot;
    u/blursedcupcake / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who left their car window cracked open and came back to find that someone left these for them:

    Weird items with herbs
    u/Microtonicwave / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    OP explained, "It’s some flowers in test tubes in this weird smelling liquid (maybe old water). I’m just so disturbed by this. Not sure why someone would do this."

    9. This street lamp that said "I'm over summer, it's spooky time":

    A scary lamp
    u/zconnan93 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    And she's right!

    10. The person who found THIS in the bedroom of the home they just moved into while they were unpacking, aka an absolutely valid reason to pack it back up and move right back out:

    A leg peeking from under the bed
    u/SpazziesX / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    IDK about y'all, but according to my brain, it seems much more likely that this is a) an intruder or b) a dead body than c) a pair of pants and shoes that just so happened to fall just the right way FROM UNDER THE BED.

    11. This building in Stockholm that looks like it's a fake, cardboard cutout on a movie set or something:

    A building that looks fake
    u/Autisten1996 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. This door that is actually a lesser-known, more accessible entrance to hell:

    A black door
    u/TLOU2bigsad / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    13. The unfortunate soul who just wanted to dig a new garden bed and instead unearthed THIS:

    A coffin in the ground
    u/ElizabethDangit / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    14. This micro ecosystem living inside a partially buried bottle, that makes me wonder if WE are also a micro ecosystem living inside a partially buried bottle:

    A bottle with plants inside
    u/SAINTnumberFIVE / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    15. This rubber watch strap that just?? DISINTEGRATED?? Like the Avengers? While it was in storage?? I was today years old when I learned that was a thing that could happen???

    A disintegrated watch
    u/pikapikabooboo / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, it was in storage for about seven years. Apparently, rubber disintegrating is a thing, and can be caused by "radiation, high humidity, high temperature, oxygen and pollutant gases, and stress."

    16. These bright blue mushrooms that absolutely look like something that should not go in your body, but — surprise! — are actually edible:

    blue mushrooms
    u/imbignate / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, these are Indigo Milk Caps. When cut, the mushrooms bleed a blue, milky substance. You can learn more about them here.

    17. This store display that said, "Your stomach can't hurt if you don't have one!!!!"

    &quot;Stomach relief&quot;
    u/BethanyIMadeB1scut1s / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. These boiled eggs that have white yolks, which my brain simply refuses to believe are actually eggs and instead choses to see as butter carved into the shape of boiled eggs:

    Boiled eggs with white yolks
    u/BaronvonRensiem / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to NPR, the brightness (or dullness) of the yolks come down to what the chicken that laid them is eating. All in all, white yolks are safe to eat.

    19. This, uh, garden that is certainly not what I pictured the Cabbage Patch Kids field looking like:

    Doll heads in a garden
    u/Tonybigguns / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Personally, I believe this is where Chucky dolls and Annabelles grow.

    20. This person who got a text from a random number with random coordinates, which could either mean a) the adventure of a lifetime for buried treasure or b) untimely death:

    Screenshot of a text with coordinates
    u/ArmMajestic3357 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This sweet potato that — I've gotta be honest — is a bit too hand-like for my comfort:

    A sweet potato shaped like a hand
    u/justadair / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    I'm giving it bonus points for the ominous four fingers it's holding up; it feels like a sign, and I can't imagine it's for anything good!!!!

    22. This house that looks like it got so embarrassed, it's slowly sinking into the ground (honestly, same):

    A house that&#x27;s partially underground
    u/swan_on_deer / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    23. This street that looks like a shot from an abandoned, forbidden forest where it's always winter:

    A street in winter
    u/j3ffr33d0m / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Actually, it's in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

    24. This homeowner who was just trying to have a chill morning, but found wet, bare footprints leading up to their front door — a universally bad sign:

    Footprints on someone&#x27;s steps
    u/NastyPotatoes / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    25. These feet shoes?? That are possibly the most horrid, cursed things I have ever seen if only for the fact that THEY LOOK SO REAL:

    Feet shoes
    u/Recyart / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Remember how Chris Evans wore fake feet on the set of Captain America: The First Avenger? THIS is what I imagine those looked like, and I HATE IT.

    26. And finally, this interior photo that was included in a car listing ad that looks completely norma- oh wait, just kidding, what the fuck is that picture???

    Picture of an unconscious person
    u/Tricky-Mission2493 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    If you enjoyed these deeply cursed images, you're in luck! I do this ✨every single month✨, so you can find more of 'em here. h/t r/oddlyterrifying, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/Weird.