1.
This person, who got home and had to do a double take because that "pipe" looks suspiciously like the lower half of someone's body:
According to OP, upon further inspection, it's actually a pipe. Here's a closer look, in case you — like me — were like.....how the hell is that a pipe?
2.
This suspiciously body-shaped stain on the hardwood floor of this home on the market that I'm pretty sure means it's, like, definitely haunted, right?
3.
This package a redditor received that is, uh, possibly not NOT a bomb......:
4.
This sign on the back of a truck that is certainly informative, but also downright horrifying, thanks so much:
5.
This neighborhood that looks like it tried using green lights to ~get into the Christmas sprit~ but accidentally made it look like everyone is getting abducted by aliens:
6.
This glitch-in-the-matrix-y picture that's giving ~the M3gans got out~:
7.
This jar of honey that honestly might be good for longer than humans exist:
8.
This person who left their car window cracked open and came back to find that someone left these for them:
9.
This street lamp that said "I'm over summer, it's spooky time":
10.
The person who found THIS in the bedroom of the home they just moved into while they were unpacking, aka an absolutely valid reason to pack it back up and move right back out:
11.
This building in Stockholm that looks like it's a fake, cardboard cutout on a movie set or something:
12.
This door that is actually a lesser-known, more accessible entrance to hell:
13.
The unfortunate soul who just wanted to dig a new garden bed and instead unearthed THIS:
14.
This micro ecosystem living inside a partially buried bottle, that makes me wonder if WE are also a micro ecosystem living inside a partially buried bottle:
15.
This rubber watch strap that just?? DISINTEGRATED?? Like the Avengers? While it was in storage?? I was today years old when I learned that was a thing that could happen???
16.
These bright blue mushrooms that absolutely look like something that should not go in your body, but — surprise! — are actually edible:
17.
This store display that said, "Your stomach can't hurt if you don't have one!!!!"
18.
These boiled eggs that have white yolks, which my brain simply refuses to believe are actually eggs and instead choses to see as butter carved into the shape of boiled eggs:
19.
This, uh, garden that is certainly not what I pictured the Cabbage Patch Kids field looking like:
20.
This person who got a text from a random number with random coordinates, which could either mean a) the adventure of a lifetime for buried treasure or b) untimely death:
21.
This sweet potato that — I've gotta be honest — is a bit too hand-like for my comfort:
22.
This house that looks like it got so embarrassed, it's slowly sinking into the ground (honestly, same):
23.
This street that looks like a shot from an abandoned, forbidden forest where it's always winter:
24.
This homeowner who was just trying to have a chill morning, but found wet, bare footprints leading up to their front door — a universally bad sign:
25.
These feet shoes?? That are possibly the most horrid, cursed things I have ever seen if only for the fact that THEY LOOK SO REAL:
26.
And finally, this interior photo that was included in a car listing ad that looks completely norma- oh wait, just kidding, what the fuck is that picture???