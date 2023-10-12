    Listen Besties — These 27 Photos Are Unsettling As Hell, And I'm Gonna Need You To Tell Me If You Can See Them, Too, Or If I'm Just Wildly Hallucinating

    It's almost Halloween, so you already know these are extra spooky. 👻

    1. This person and their glow-in-the-dark eye that's 50% concerning and 50% cool as hell:

    a person with a glow-in-the-dark eye
    According to OP, their eye is glowing due to florescent eyedrops that show scratches in their cornea.

    2. The person who toured what they called their "dream apartment," and didn't notice a little something carved into the floorboards until they were watching their recording back later that night — aka literally the opening scene of a horror movie:

    a pentagram in the floor
    Hope you didn't sign the lease bestie!!!!

    3. This person, who seemingly captured the extremely rare phenomenon of Bigfoot walking into a rainbow. 🗣️BIGFOOT SAID GAY RIGHTS! 🏳️‍🌈:

    a silhouette of a person in a rainbow
    According to OP, this is a rare phenomenon called "a Brocken spectre." It happens when a person is standing at a high altitude — like on top of a hill or mountain — with the sun low behind them. Their shadow casts onto the mist below them and glowing rings — called "glory" form around the image, giving it an ethereal glow. You can read more about it here.

    4. This look at Ronald McDonald with no clown makeup on, which is somehow more unsettling than him as a clown, actually:

    A Ronald McDonald statue with no paint on it
    5. This spine-chilling bar that gets 10x cooler and creepier the longer you look at it:

    a bar with a strange decor
    According to OP, this bar is located in Gruyère, Switzerland and was designed by a horror artist named H.R. Giger. You can see more of it here.

    6. This abandoned building that has a casual, chill, absolutely not at all concerning gloved hand hanging down in front of the window, ready to pull your soul into the underworld:

    a broke window with a hand visible
    7. The person who bought regular, non-exciting pre-cooked shrim- oh wait, never mind, it's apparently glowing in the dark??? If a radioactive spider makes you Spider-Man, I guess this person is about to become Shrimp Guy™️:

    Shrimp in a bowl
    According to Kaety Hildenbrand, an Oregon State Sea Grant Extension specialist, this can happen when luminescent marine bacteria grows on seafood. If salt is used in the preparation of the cooked shrimp, that can contribute to its bright blue glow. Still, Kaety explains that it's perfectly safe to eat. You can read about it here.


    8. This soda cap that comes with a terrifying threat instead of a fun fact on it:

    &quot;Turn around&quot;
    9. The person who splashed some water in their sink and — boo! — this spooky guy was summoned:

    water in the shape of a face
    10. This glitch-in-the-matrix that accidentally spawned two identical-looking men in identical outfits doing the same exact thing literally right in front of each other:

    Two men on a train that look exactly like each other
    11. This church that found a fun and creative new way to say "murder":

    &quot;Free trip to heaven, details inside&quot;
    12. This creepy ass doll that I can personally understand why someone left on the side of the road, because there's truly no way it's not a) cursed or b) contains some kind of evil entity in it à la Annabelle:

    a creepy doll in a wooden frame
    Wait...is that a blood splatter on the back panel?? ABSOLUTELY NOT, NO THANK YOUUUUU.

    13. This horrifying, life-size-looking insect that's actually just here to tell you about your car's extended warranty:

    &quot;Person detected&quot;
    14. These floating trash cans that look like something they'd have at a knockoff Hogwarts:

    floating trash cans
    15. This tree that absolutely has the trapped spirit of a Victorian child who was cursed by a witch inside of it:

    A scary face carved into a tree
    16. This bright blue mushie that looks all cute and squishy, but there's honestly a good chance it's deadly:

    a blue mushroom
    If you're a fun guy (heh heh) who wants to learn more about this bright blue beauty, redditor u/ppfftt, suggested that this looks like it might be either an Entoloma mengsongense or Entoloma hochstetteri mushroom. The toxicity of it is unknown.

    17. This cream cheese that wanted to be used on a lox bagel, so it decided to try and grow some itself:

    Pink goo in some cream cheese
    18. This completely windowless house that honestly must be twice as creepy on the inside as it is on the outside:

    a house with no windows
    Nothing says "home sweet home" like existing in the pitch black darkness.

    19. The evil genius who placed this bust in just the right spot to give anyone who walks in a heart attack:

    a scary bust reflected in a mirror
    20. This ominous floating black cloud that looks like something that escaped from an exorcism and is on the loose:

    a scary black cloud in the sky
    Redditor u/EricaOdd explained that this is the side view of a smoke vortex ring, which can be caused by electrical transformer explosions or fires. It can apparently also form from volcanoes or smoke stacks. You can read more about them here.

    21. This unsettling liminal space (a mysterious, completely empty room) someone found in their hotel room that has some questionable energy:

    An empty room with no windows
    Personally, I do not believe good things happen in this room!!!

    22. The person who washed their glasses and thought the water droplets were sending them a secret message, except it was actually a practical joke:

    &quot;HA&quot;
    The water equivalent of "made you look!"

    23. This Wendy's that is now Evil Wendy's, I guess:

    A burnt Wendy&#x27;s sign
    It's kinda giving Wednesday Addams, and I'm here for it. Slay Wendy, goth icon!

    24. This container of soap that looks like it has some horrifying disease growing inside of it that I would rather not use on my hands, thanks so much:

    A dirty soap container
    25. This person, who is doing things with their hand that my teeny tiny brain cannot fathom at this present moment:

    A hand bent in a strange way
    26. This curtain that, uh, I think may be watching you 👀:

    a curtain shaped like a face
    27. And finally, this dog with shockingly human eyes that *chain email voice* will show up at the foot of your bed tonight and stare into your soul if you don't forward this to 25 of your best friends!!!!!!!!*

    Closeup of a dog
    *The dog unfortunately will not, but it will stare into your soul menacingly through your screen while you read this.

    h/t r/oddlyterrifying, r/weird, r/mildlyinteresting, and r/confusing_perspective. If you enjoyed this post, lucky you! I make these every single month, and you can find a whole bunch more like it here.