Listen Besties — These 27 Photos Are Unsettling As Hell, And I'm Gonna Need You To Tell Me If You Can See Them, Too, Or If I'm Just Wildly Hallucinating

1.This person and their glow-in-the-dark eye that's 50% concerning and 50% cool as hell:
2.The person who toured what they called their "dream apartment," and didn't notice a little something carved into the floorboards until they were watching their recording back later that night — aka literally the opening scene of a horror movie:
3.This person, who seemingly captured the extremely rare phenomenon of Bigfoot walking into a rainbow. 🗣️BIGFOOT SAID GAY RIGHTS! 🏳️🌈:
4.This look at Ronald McDonald with no clown makeup on, which is somehow more unsettling than him as a clown, actually:
5.This spine-chilling bar that gets 10x cooler and creepier the longer you look at it:
6.This abandoned building that has a casual, chill, absolutely not at all concerning gloved hand hanging down in front of the window, ready to pull your soul into the underworld:
7.The person who bought regular, non-exciting pre-cooked shrim- oh wait, never mind, it's apparently glowing in the dark??? If a radioactive spider makes you Spider-Man, I guess this person is about to become Shrimp Guy™️:
8.This soda cap that comes with a terrifying threat instead of a fun fact on it:
9.The person who splashed some water in their sink and — boo! — this spooky guy was summoned:
10.This glitch-in-the-matrix that accidentally spawned two identical-looking men in identical outfits doing the same exact thing literally right in front of each other:
11.This church that found a fun and creative new way to say "murder":
12.This creepy ass doll that I can personally understand why someone left on the side of the road, because there's truly no way it's not a) cursed or b) contains some kind of evil entity in it à la Annabelle:
13.This horrifying, life-size-looking insect that's actually just here to tell you about your car's extended warranty:
14.These floating trash cans that look like something they'd have at a knockoff Hogwarts:
15.This tree that absolutely has the trapped spirit of a Victorian child who was cursed by a witch inside of it:
16.This bright blue mushie that looks all cute and squishy, but there's honestly a good chance it's deadly:
17.This cream cheese that wanted to be used on a lox bagel, so it decided to try and grow some itself:
18.This completely windowless house that honestly must be twice as creepy on the inside as it is on the outside:
19.The evil genius who placed this bust in just the right spot to give anyone who walks in a heart attack:
20.This ominous floating black cloud that looks like something that escaped from an exorcism and is on the loose:
21.This unsettling liminal space (a mysterious, completely empty room) someone found in their hotel room that has some questionable energy:
22.The person who washed their glasses and thought the water droplets were sending them a secret message, except it was actually a practical joke:
23.This Wendy's that is now Evil Wendy's, I guess:
24.This container of soap that looks like it has some horrifying disease growing inside of it that I would rather not use on my hands, thanks so much:
25.This person, who is doing things with their hand that my teeny tiny brain cannot fathom at this present moment:
26.This curtain that, uh, I think may be watching you 👀:
27.And finally, this dog with shockingly human eyes that *chain email voice* will show up at the foot of your bed tonight and stare into your soul if you don't forward this to 25 of your best friends!!!!!!!!*