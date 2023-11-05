27 Photos I Found This Week That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See

10.This sign, that is spelled differently IRL than it is in the shadows:
11.This person who bought a new house and discovered it has a special closet shelf to put deceased things on. How thoughtful!
12.This easy-to-use, DIY brainwashing tape for when you want a good brainwashing, but are too socially anxious to get another person involved:
13.This hollowed-out banana that poses the age old question: Did something get into it...or did something get out?
14.This crypt in Rome, called the "Capuchin Crypt,” circa 1920, which gets progressively more unsettling the longer you stare at it. According to the Universal History Archive, the crypt is lined with bones of an estimated 3,700 Capuchin friars:
15.This feather that has a phone number?...code?...secret message?...written on it, which is really not doing anything to defeat the "birds aren't real" allegations:
16.This charging bus that I knowwwww is an electric vehicle, but it's really giving Transformers:
17.The person who got a bag of LIGHTLY salted almonds on a plane........I fear what their "regular" salted almonds look like, TBH:
18.This sign, which somehow made a gas station look even more menacing at night than it already does:
19.This person, who said, 'You know what's better than one creepy Annabelle doll? A whole family of creepy Annabelle dolls!'
20.This statue of a young boy at the bottom of this pond, which no doubt has made several innocent passersby absolutely horrified that they found a dead body on their morning stroll:
21.This well, which looks like it houses the original, natural spring they source Monster Energy drinks from:
22.The person who made whatever this monstrosity is, which feels like a scarecrow...but for humans instead of birds:
23.This hunk of frozen tuna that looks waaaay too much like a face for my comfort:
It's giving Lady Cassandra from Doctor Who, if you know what I mean:
24.This stop sign with an oddly specific time that, for some strange reason, feels a little ominous? Like, will a giant hand shoot up from the ground and pull me under if I wait 30 seconds?? 32??
25.This person's 5 a.m. view from their bus stop, which is giving the same energy as the "Rock Bottom" episode of SpongeBob:
For reference:
26.The person who went to get in their car and found...a goldfish???...in a puddle?? I have so many questions:
27.And finally, this person who heard a loud banging sound from their garage at night, only to walk over and see the heavy, previously 100% sealed cover to their crawl space had been very much moved...by who knows what. Like, that's the opening scene of a horror movie, bestie!!!