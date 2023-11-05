Skip To Content
    27 Photos I Found This Week That — To Be Completely Honest — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See

    If some of these aren't proof that we're living in a simulation, IDK what is!

    Angelica Martinez
    1. This Wendy's sign that reveals the secret ingredient in everyone's favorite burger: cannibalism!

    &quot;Our secret ingredient is our people&quot;
    u/mattdeII96 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. This lock that honestly would make me feel like I was decoding hieroglyphics in an attempt to unlock a super secret hidden treasure:

    a lock with symbols on it
    u/Namenamehihi / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This soda that was definitely trying to send a message to the person who spilled it:

    An &quot;e&quot;
    u/kaprandczar / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    4. This sign that doesn't want you to trust your GPS...but wants you to trust it instead? IDK, seems kinda like a booby trap to me:

    &quot;Turn Around Now&quot;
    u/med_designs / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, this is on the side of Colorado state route 103.

    5. This person who was fishing and caught a PS3 in its natural habitat:

    a wet Playstation
    u/Loddez / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Nature is beautiful!

    6. This cat, who is definitely inhabited by the soul of a Victorian child who was cursed by a witch to be a feline forever......but who gets to keep his slay facial hair:

    a cat on a beam
    u/acyfumi / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who revealed that THIS was their old smoking spot, and also seemingly the perfect location to be abducted by a) aliens, b) Bigfoot, or c) both, simultaneously:

    a forest with flash lights
    u/uphigh_studio / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. This Tinkerbell decoration that wants you to "dream," and its meaner, evil shadow-self that wants you to die a painful death, I guess!

    shadow that says &quot;die&quot;
    u/LucidCunning / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    9. The weird, frankly very intimidating plant that someone found in their bag of spinach...which Reddit users are pretty convinced is buffalo burr nightshade (aka a plant that is poisonous to ingest and causes intense pain if a thorn pokes you):

    buffalo burr nightshade
    u/skalliwag___ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    10. This sign, that is spelled differently IRL than it is in the shadows:

    &quot;MYRH&quot;
    u/thehippestmanalive / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who bought a new house and discovered it has a special closet shelf to put deceased things on. How thoughtful!

    &quot;Deceased&quot;
    u/KaminTheSon / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. This easy-to-use, DIY brainwashing tape for when you want a good brainwashing, but are too socially anxious to get another person involved:

    &quot;Do it yourself brainwashing&quot;
    u/dziggurat / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    13. This hollowed-out banana that poses the age old question: Did something get into it...or did something get out?

    an empty banana
    u/WitchCulture / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    14. This crypt in Rome, called the "Capuchin Crypt,” circa 1920, which gets progressively more unsettling the longer you stare at it. According to the Universal History Archive, the crypt is lined with bones of an estimated 3,700 Capuchin friars:

    Capuchin crypt
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Shared by: u/JoshuaDudeman

    15. This feather that has a phone number?...code?...secret message?...written on it, which is really not doing anything to defeat the "birds aren't real" allegations:

    a feather with a number on it
    u/led_seppelin / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    16. This charging bus that I knowwwww is an electric vehicle, but it's really giving Transformers:

    a charging bus
    u/JoJoeyJoJo / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    17. The person who got a bag of LIGHTLY salted almonds on a plane........I fear what their "regular" salted almonds look like, TBH:

    a pile of salt with almonds
    u/naengmyeon / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. This sign, which somehow made a gas station look even more menacing at night than it already does:

    &quot;DIE&quot;
    u/savvyfuck / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. This person, who said, 'You know what's better than one creepy Annabelle doll? A whole family of creepy Annabelle dolls!'

    Raggedy Ann dolls
    u/dontfluffingtouchme / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    If you didn't know — fun fact. The real life Annabelle doll is a a Raggedy Ann doll, juuust like the big one on the right in this photo.

    20. This statue of a young boy at the bottom of this pond, which no doubt has made several innocent passersby absolutely horrified that they found a dead body on their morning stroll:

    a statue of a boy underwater
    u/wersh / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This well, which looks like it houses the original, natural spring they source Monster Energy drinks from:

    a green pool
    Photogilio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    In case you're curious, this is the Chand Baori stepwell, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. It's over a thousand years old, dating back to the 9th century. From top to bottom, it spans 13 stories, or 64 feet. You can read more about it here.

    Suggested by: u/SatyamRajput004

    22. The person who made whatever this monstrosity is, which feels like a scarecrow...but for humans instead of birds:

    a creepy mannequin
    u/Sara_MotherofAlessa / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    23. This hunk of frozen tuna that looks waaaay too much like a face for my comfort:

    frozen tuna
    u/redeyepenguin / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    It's giving Lady Cassandra from Doctor Who, if you know what I mean:

    Screenshot from &quot;Doctor Who&quot;
    BBC

    24. This stop sign with an oddly specific time that, for some strange reason, feels a little ominous? Like, will a giant hand shoot up from the ground and pull me under if I wait 30 seconds?? 32??

    &quot;Wait 31 seconds&quot;
    u/youliveinmydream / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    25. This person's 5 a.m. view from their bus stop, which is giving the same energy as the "Rock Bottom" episode of SpongeBob:

    a dark bus stop
    u/aribowe13 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    For reference:

    Screenshot from &quot;SpongeBob&quot;
    Nickelodeon

    26. The person who went to get in their car and found...a goldfish???...in a puddle?? I have so many questions:

    a car in a puddle
    u/eurfryn / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    It's like the cat distribution system, but with fish I guess!

    27. And finally, this person who heard a loud banging sound from their garage at night, only to walk over and see the heavy, previously 100% sealed cover to their crawl space had been very much moved...by who knows what. Like, that's the opening scene of a horror movie, bestie!!!

    an opened attic door
    u/shlam16 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    I do not claim this negative energy!!!!

    If you enjoyed this post, lucky you! I make these every single month, and you can find a whole bunch more like it here. h/t r/oddlyterrifying, r/weird, and r/mildlyinteresting.