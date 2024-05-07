1.This person who borrowed a book, only to find that the previous reader used HAIR as a bookmark:
2.This hyper-realistic ear-shaped phone case that is equally as well done as it is absolutely, undeniably horrifying:
3.This person, who went to put away their sunglasses and found...their sunglasses?
4.This ransom note-esque letter someone received in the mail, which would certainly change my answer from, "Alright, actually" to "I will never close my eyes again, thanks!":
5.This downstairs tenant who is perhaps living in the greatest nightmare of all — their upstairs neighbor dropped a quart of milk on the floor, and it's horrifyingly dripping down into their apartment:
6.This hospital door with COFFIN-SHAPED WINDOWS that would certainly not make me feel great about my odds of making it out of there alive:
7.This phantom statue in Italy that is actually just a throwback photo of me in my teenage emo era during any family vacation:
8.This person, whose delivery order came sealed with an "evidence" sticker, which is making me wonder...was it ALREADY evidence...or is it poisoned and is GOING TO BE evidence???
9.This cranial MRI that looks like a creepypasta from, like, 2010:
10.This person who somehow found a way to make a speculum even more horrifying:
11.This abandoned home in Poland that could not be giving more "cursed house a family moves into in the opening scene of a horror movie" energy if it tried:
12.This person, who bought a house and discovered old-timey photos of the property's original owners in the attic that haven't been moved since 1960. Correct me if I'm wrong — but this sounds just like a haunting waiting to happen, right???
13.This grumpy cat who fell face-first into a bowl of flour and came out looking like a demon from a 2000s horror movie:
14.This beautiful, unique succulent tha- haha, just kidding, it's actually completely covered in BEES:
15.This person, who was gone for the night and came home to find that the door to their crawlspace was inexplicably opened:
16.This absolute angel of a baby doll that some poor souls found while renovating their new house (which, personally, would make me put that thing right back on the market):
17.This person, who had a pizza delivered for dinner (see square in lower right corner) and went out to get it right away...only to find that the delivery person left absolutely no footprints???
18.The poor soul who woke up to this fun and cute text message that doesn't at all read like a threat:
19.This driver who took their "baby on board" sign a little too seriously:
20.This void cat who appears to be shape-shifting before our very eyes:
21.This creepy, face-shaped pie that — for the record — I'd probably still eat, but I'd feel realllll weird about it:
22.This Swiss cheese with only one hole that has a very ominous energy for some reason:
23.*checks notes* This downed power line that turned the sidewalk into a cool-as-hell looking puddle of BOILING GLASS when it hit it:
24.This pear that looks like an apple and this apple that looks like a pear, which obviously came from a parallel universe where everything is just sliiightly different:
25.This driver who just wanted some cute Baymax seat covers for their car but instead ended up with this, which is giving more of a "scientists in hazmat suits following a potentially extinction-causing virus" kinda vibe:
26.And finally, this bag that had absolutely no business looking so much like a little kid hiding behind the door: