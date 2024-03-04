1.This person who looked out the window of their ELEVENTH FLOOR APARTMENT and saw this note:
2.The parent whose kids (who are six and four, in case you were wondering) painted this...exorcism?? artistic rendition of the Salem Witch Trials?? demon summoning??:
3.This person, who asked their delivery driver a very chill, casual question and got a very not chill, not casual response:
4.The poor soul who opened the curtain in their hotel room and was greeted by a row of disembodied heads staring back at them:
5.This...THING someone put on a restaurant's bathroom ceiling that would certainly make you feel like you're gonna piss your pants if you didn't have to already:
6.This person who was craving a delicious piece of pineapple, cut it open...and it started bleeding??? New fear unlocked!!
7.This person who obviously slayed a giant, surgically removed its eye, and now keeps it in this handy pot in their backyard until they need it for a spell:
8.This grave topped with a literal cage that I can only assume is because a) a vampire, b) a zombie, or c) a combination ZOMBIE VAMPIRE is buried underneath it:
9.This fun little flyer that's definitely gonna be the catalyst for some kind of coin-based-cult one day:
10.This plate of cat food that was left out so long, it started growing its very own cat. No one tells you about this very crucial step of the cat distribution system, and it's a shame!!
11.This customer who got a once-in-a-lifetime freebie after being lucky (or...unlucky?) enough to place this company's first-ever order:
12.These hornets who built perhaps the most menacing lair — I mean, nest, they possibly could've. Like, personally? I would burn the whole house down <3
13.The driver who found 15 or so inmate uniforms abandoned on the side of the road, which, like, definitely means there was some kind of a jailbreak, right?
14.Poor Alex, who ordered Taco Bell for pick-up and got a super fun ~buy one, get a death threat for free!~ deal:
15.This sign that is such a rollercoaster to read, I had to read it, like, three times to fully process it:
16.This person, who is living in an alternate universe where Judge Judy is Satan and the show is literally filmed in hell:
17.This seemingly paper-thin building that looks like it'd tip over with a slight breeze:
18.This person who stepped outside for some peace and quiet and quickly learned they were not, in fact, alone:
19.The poor tenant who woke up and found that this menacing note had been slid under their door:
20.This cursed, haunted, and perhaps possessed lemon that proves once and for all that lemons are the mean, evil siblings of oranges:
21.This thing (???) that is apparently a plant and not a Legend of Zelda-esque monster, though I'm not fully convinced:
22.This person who seemingly changed their mind about this order in the first place, but is definitely not gonna open the door now:
23.This soggy laundry that was left out for so damn long, it became it's own little ecosystem and started growing mushies:
24.This town street that has the same energy as when the background doesn't fully render in a video game:
25.This dried dish soap looks suspiciously like a sample of an alien's brain:
26.The person who bought this pretty purple hair clip and didn't realize they were about to start a whole new trend. Pressed flower hair clips? Out! Pressed fly hair clips?? IN!
27.This church that has these handy-dandy coffin sizer samplers outside, in case you're bored one Sunday and want to pre-plan your own funeral!
28.This weird ass "cup of coffee" that you cannot convince me isn't filled with, like, alien eggs or something:
29.This photo of the catacombs under the Basílica and Convent of San Francisco in Lima, Peru, which houses the bones of those who were rich enough 600 years ago to pay for their remains to be buried directly under the basilica — aka where they believed they were closest to god:
30.This creepy ass tree that definitely has to be haunted, right?
31.And finally, this person who snapped a photo of a particularly dark and foggy night on their walk home...only to notice that someone was waiting at the end of the street for them: