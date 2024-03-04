Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    31 Photos I Found This Month That — Between You And Me — I Feel Like I NOT Supposed To See

    I was really thinking about ordering dinner tonight, but after reading the creepy as hell text this person got from their delivery driver...I think I'm good, actually!!

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who looked out the window of their ELEVENTH FLOOR APARTMENT and saw this note:

    Handwritten note on ground with text &quot;I can see you&quot; and a smiley face
    u/deensuk / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. The parent whose kids (who are six and four, in case you were wondering) painted this...exorcism?? artistic rendition of the Salem Witch Trials?? demon summoning??:

    Abstract painting with textural brushstrokes that is dark, has a cross, and looks menacing
    u/Severe_Cranberry5657 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This person, who asked their delivery driver a very chill, casual question and got a very not chill, not casual response:

    driver says he was born ready, live to die, die to live
    u/Comprehensive-Big177 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Personally, I don't know if I'd eat that food bestie!

    4. The poor soul who opened the curtain in their hotel room and was greeted by a row of disembodied heads staring back at them:

    Odd arrangement of mannequin heads in a window beneath windows with abstract design
    u/Nationaltwenty / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    5. This...THING someone put on a restaurant's bathroom ceiling that would certainly make you feel like you're gonna piss your pants if you didn't have to already:

    Figure in white protective suit and mask pressed against a translucent surface from below
    u/yarbed / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who was craving a delicious piece of pineapple, cut it open...and it started bleeding??? New fear unlocked!!

    Pineapple with a cut section with blood on it
    u/Kiu16 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who obviously slayed a giant, surgically removed its eye, and now keeps it in this handy pot in their backyard until they need it for a spell:

    top view into a pot looks like a huge eyeball
    u/Double-Artichoke6010 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    8. This grave topped with a literal cage that I can only assume is because a) a vampire, b) a zombie, or c) a combination ZOMBIE VAMPIRE is buried underneath it:

    Iron grave cage on grassy surface with headstones and church in background
    Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    In case you, like me, are curious as to the ~actual~ reason for this cage, Redditor u/poizn_ivy came through with an answer: grave robbers! Here's why: "Back in the day, students had to supply their own cadavers for studying in medical schools. Some students would dig up fresh-looking graves themselves, and others would either hire a grave robber or purchase a cadaver off the black market (often from a grave robber). All sorts of 'deterrents' were put together to try to protect a loved one from dissection, the cages over graves were one such measure."

    —u/poizn_ivy

    9. This fun little flyer that's definitely gonna be the catalyst for some kind of coin-based-cult one day:

    The image contains a humorous concept suggesting coins have human souls, with odd rules for how souls are assigned to pennies or quarters
    u/banned6th / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    10. This plate of cat food that was left out so long, it started growing its very own cat. No one tells you about this very crucial step of the cat distribution system, and it's a shame!!

    A fluffy black object resembling an animal  on top of a food bowl
    u/Double-Artichoke6010 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    11. This customer who got a once-in-a-lifetime freebie after being lucky (or...unlucky?) enough to place this company's first-ever order:

    A hand holds a card and bag from Orka with a strand of hair, thanking customers for their support, with two signatures
    u/IVMVI / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. These hornets who built perhaps the most menacing lair — I mean, nest, they possibly could've. Like, personally? I would burn the whole house down <3

    Wasp nest looks like a creepy face mask
    u/Steak-n-Cigars / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    13. The driver who found 15 or so inmate uniforms abandoned on the side of the road, which, like, definitely means there was some kind of a jailbreak, right?

    Discarded
    u/p1son / Reddit / Via reddit.com



    14. Poor Alex, who ordered Taco Bell for pick-up and got a super fun ~buy one, get a death threat for free!~ deal:

    Receipt from Taco Bell for an order dated 2/04/2044, partially obstructed and held in place by a straw wrapper
    u/darthblazer67 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    15. This sign that is such a rollercoaster to read, I had to read it, like, three times to fully process it:

    Signboard at Mill Pond detailing its history and acquisition by the Easton Conservation Commission
    u/ThaGoat1369 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Here's some local lore and backstory on this sign from Redditor u/ThaGoat1369, who originally posted it. They said, "If you've never heard anything about the Bridgewater triangle in Massachusetts, it's a pretty interesting subject. The story behind this sign is kind of wild. Other residents would see the mill operating at night and claimed that it must be because he had satanic imps working for him. Also, his wife was allegedly a witch who frequently performed seances out there and could turn into a cat. There was a story about a neighbor who beat a black cat that tried to cross his path, and the next day people saw the wife with cuts and bruises and a missing eye. The family graveyard is right up the street, there are at least 15 to 20 family members there, but Nathan himself is missing. Allegedly, he tried to summon the devil himself one night and ended up being chased through the forest and disappearing. If you're willing to walk out into those wet woods, supposedly you can see the devil's hoof prints on some stones." 



    16. This person, who is living in an alternate universe where Judge Judy is Satan and the show is literally filmed in hell:

    judge judy on the screen with red lighting
    Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    17. This seemingly paper-thin building that looks like it'd tip over with a slight breeze:

    Skyscraper towers over traditional brick buildings against a dusk sky
    u/TheHopeOfItAll_ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who stepped outside for some peace and quiet and quickly learned they were not, in fact, alone:

    at night, there&#x27;s a large kangaroo in the distance
    u/ArtofAngels / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. The poor tenant who woke up and found that this menacing note had been slid under their door:

    Handwritten note stating drama should end after February 8th with emphasis on stopping the drama
    u/missthinks / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to them, it was also found in the elevator and under every single apartment door in the building. Y'all may be braver than me, but personally, I would be packing my bags ASAP.

    20. This cursed, haunted, and perhaps possessed lemon that proves once and for all that lemons are the mean, evil siblings of oranges:

    A lemon on a tree branch is rotting and sliced and looks like a menacing face
    u/reganmcneal / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This thing (???) that is apparently a plant and not a Legend of Zelda-esque monster, though I'm not fully convinced:

    Elaborate artwork of an eye integrated into tree bark, creating an illusion of a camouflaged animal
    u/Owerfox / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to Redditor u/souliea in the r/WhatsThisPlant subreddit, this appears to be a type of fern called Cibotium barometz — or the golden chicken fern. This type of fern can look so goddamn strange, it's believed to be the real-life plant responsible for the "Vegetable Lamb of Tartary," which is a mythical plant that people believed grew lambs. You can read more about it here.

    22. This person who seemingly changed their mind about this order in the first place, but is definitely not gonna open the door now:

    the total of the item ordered and then the person sending a text with the address by mistake seeming like they were going to send someone to collect the money
    u/TheDownvoteCity / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    23. This soggy laundry that was left out for so damn long, it became it's own little ecosystem and started growing mushies:

    Two mushrooms growing through a pile of damp clothes
    u/Bombasticczar / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    24. This town street that has the same energy as when the background doesn't fully render in a video game:

    Nighttime view of a deserted street lined with closed shopfronts
    u/Lazy-Spray3426 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    25. This dried dish soap looks suspiciously like a sample of an alien's brain:

    Glass bowl on a counter with a blue sponge sitting in water
    u/squirrelbefriender / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    26. The person who bought this pretty purple hair clip and didn't realize they were about to start a whole new trend. Pressed flower hair clips? Out! Pressed fly hair clips?? IN!

    hair clip with a fly inside the glaze coating
    u/tittybopper12 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    27. This church that has these handy-dandy coffin sizer samplers outside, in case you're bored one Sunday and want to pre-plan your own funeral!

    Five ancient stone stocks of varying sizes against a brick wall, possibly historic punishment devices
    u/BigL3704 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    28. This weird ass "cup of coffee" that you cannot convince me isn't filled with, like, alien eggs or something:

    A close-up view of a cup filled with bubbly coffee, showcasing the intricate patterns formed by the bubbles
    u/MattLovesMusik / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    29. This photo of the catacombs under the Basílica and Convent of San Francisco in Lima, Peru, which houses the bones of those who were rich enough 600 years ago to pay for their remains to be buried directly under the basilica — aka where they believed they were closest to god:

    Ancient well filled with skeletal remains and artifacts, viewed from above
    u/LowerBoomBoom / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    30. This creepy ass tree that definitely has to be haunted, right?

    Bare tree with multiple shoes hanging from its branches, set against a foggy backdrop
    u/aarkwilde / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    31. And finally, this person who snapped a photo of a particularly dark and foggy night on their walk home...only to notice that someone was waiting at the end of the street for them:

    A foggy street at night with streetlights visible and cars parked on the side
    u/Not-thesame / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    If you enjoyed this post, you're in luck! I collect and share these creepy photos every single month, and you can find all my previous roundups here.