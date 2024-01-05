Skip To Content
    22 Creepy Photos I Found This Month That — Between You And Me — I Feel Like I Wasn't Exactly Supposed To See

    The only thing better than a regular picnic table is one made out of ✨gravestones✨.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This now-shattered 216-year-old gravestone with its original price — $11.18 — engraved onto the part that's supposed to be underground:

    The price etched at the bottom of the shattered gravestone, which lies on leafy grass
    u/danelectro15 / Via reddit.com

    According to this inflation calculator, $11.18 in 1807 is equivalent to $296.53 today.

    2. This ominous chair that has bad vibes all around — 0/10 would not recommend even looking at it for too long:

    A thin steel chair, on grass amid garbage and trees, with a sign, &quot;Leave&quot; underlined, taped to the front of the seat back
    u/MiniStarPlanet / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who just wanted a bus transfer ticket and instead seemingly got a ticket for a time machine heading to 2070:

    The date 01-01-70 circled on the ticket
    u/Kigameister / Via reddit.com

    4. This roommate whose cooking went so wrong, I truly think they may have invented a new substance unknown to mankind until now:

    Blackened clumps surrounded by a blue substance stuck to a pan
    u/RandomAxolotl / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, their roommate left a Teflon pan with just olive oil on the stove for an hour to achieve this striking blue concoction.

    5. This well at a New England farmhouse that dates all the way back to 1760. Pretty cool, right? It's even cooler when you notice the two eyes staring at you in the darkness!!!!

    A hole in the dirt and grass with two eyes peering out of the darkness
    u/yuuuge_butts / Via reddit.com

    6. These friends who just wanted to have a chill park hang...only to find the ashes of — *checks notes* Pat — chilling inside the communal grill:

    A rusty grill on the grass with a note about &quot;Pat&quot;
    u/UrUncleRandy / Via reddit.com

    Like, what do you even do in this situation?? Leave Pat?? Go home?? Hope they were not burned and/or ingested there?? A cursed situation!

    7. This person who caught an ignis fatuus (or a will-o'-the-wisp) on camera in a forest in Ireland. If you, like me, didn't know what that was, it's a light caused by the combustion of gas from decomposing organic matter, like plants or animals. It is typically found in wooded or marshy areas like this:

    Three images of woody areas with a patch of neon blue-green light visible in each
    u/Unfair-Purpose-2100 / Via reddit.com

    IDK, bestie, looks like a Blupee from The Legend of Zelda to me!

    8. This strange, ominous, all-around spine-chilling room next to this person's apartment that would have me looking over my shoulder every five seconds while I open my door to make sure some demon doesn't come and pull me into it — casually, as one does:

    A dark, empty room with no door at the end of an empty hallway
    u/Squishy_fishy826 / Via reddit.com

    9. These remains of a stinkhorn mushroom (aka a Phallus rubicundus) that someone found growing in a cemetery, which — fun fact! — smells like rotting meat. Looks like a baby Demogorgon to me, TBH:

    A reddish substance with numerous strands and a hole in the center
    u/computer_d / Via reddit.com

    In case you're curious, here's what they normally look like:

    A vaguely tubular reddish mushroom with the &quot;petals&quot; turned open at the top, and another view where it looks a bit like a starfish
    Minh Hoang Cong / 500px /  Elva Etienne / Getty Images

    10. This cute little park bench that looks perfect for a picni— wait, never mind, it's literally made out of gravestones. Here's to hoping they're unused!

    Gravestones in the form of a table and benches
    u/simzyk / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who was eating a half-purple, half-white yam that — TBH — I am not convinced isn't an amethyst or something:

    The two-toned yam looks more like a gemstone with wax on it
    u/RealEpileptic / Via reddit.com

    12. This creepy doll, aka the namesake of Reddit user u/moviesandcats. According to them, it was their mother's first-ever doll, and they were named after it. Like, I'm pretty sure that makes you tethered together, right? Or, like, maybe a future Annabelle-type situation?

    A seated vintage doll with short hair and wearing a print dress
    u/moviesandcats / Via reddit.com

    13. This empty teacup that— wait a minute...are you telling me that's not empty?? THAT'S ILLEGAL.

    A light beige teacup with a teabag on the side and some chai the exact shade of the cup at the bottom, so that it looks transparent
    u/joeyvesh13 / Via reddit.com

    14. The way this basmati rice stands up when it's done cooking is not not just a little ominous and terrifying. It's like a thousand tiny worms saying, "Uppies, please":

    Brown and white rice cooking vertically in a pan, almost like thick porcupine quills
    u/meepmeepcuriouscat / Via reddit.com

    If you're curious, OP said they mixed brown rice and basmati, and the brown rice does not have the same "all hail our leader" tendencies when it's finished cooking, as you can see.

    15. This person who absolutely got played by the snow:

    A snowy parking space at a dock with a drop-off that&#x27;s not visible from the top
    u/Madbookings / Via reddit.com

    16. This photo that is so perfect, it feels wrong:

    A graveyard with lots of autumn leaves on the ground, with a woody backdrop on the top half that looks like a different photo
    u/loveofGod12345 / Via reddit.com

    17. The "black wall of nothing" that this redditor sees every single night because they live next to the last streetlight for some distance. Like, this is peak horror movie ~killer comes out of the darkness~ kinda stuff!!!

    A dark, snowy road with a streetlight illuminating the snow and pitch blackness beyond it
    u/angispangis89 / Via reddit.com

    18. This gorgeous black-and-white photo of the ocean on a sunny day...that's actually just a picture of someone's carpet and wall:

    The gray carpet looks like the ocean, and the wall looks like a cloudy sky on the horizon
    u/sevargmas / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. This list a student found inside a desk in their high school that leaves me full of questions I don't think I want an answer to:

    On a sheet of loose-leaf paper, a handwritten list of the people whose &quot;arm hair&quot; this person saw up close, along with the dates
    u/calvinyl / Via reddit.com
    Page 2 of the arm hair list
    u/calvinyl / Via reddit.com

    20. This person, who turned on the lights of their pitch-black hotel room to find...this:

    Towels tied into knots and attached to a hanger hanging from a chandelier above the bed, which has a &quot;towel animal&quot; resting on it and looking at the camera
    u/Trekker519 / Via reddit.com

    21. This drink that is, like, 100% poisonous, right?

    A bottle containing a liquid with bubbles in the shape of a skull
    u/Kitchen-Magnet / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally, this fortune cookie fortune that can either be read as a) a threat or b) your friend just being really, really honest that they have a big mouth:

    Message: &quot;Your secrets are safe with me and all my friends&quot;
    u/amanyggvv / Via reddit.com