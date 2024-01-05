22 Creepy Photos I Found This Month That — Between You And Me — I Feel Like I Wasn't Exactly Supposed To See

1.This now-shattered 216-year-old gravestone with its original price — $11.18 — engraved onto the part that's supposed to be underground:
2.This ominous chair that has bad vibes all around — 0/10 would not recommend even looking at it for too long:
3.This person who just wanted a bus transfer ticket and instead seemingly got a ticket for a time machine heading to 2070:
4.This roommate whose cooking went so wrong, I truly think they may have invented a new substance unknown to mankind until now:
5.This well at a New England farmhouse that dates all the way back to 1760. Pretty cool, right? It's even cooler when you notice the two eyes staring at you in the darkness!!!!
6.These friends who just wanted to have a chill park hang...only to find the ashes of — *checks notes* Pat — chilling inside the communal grill:
7.This person who caught an ignis fatuus (or a will-o'-the-wisp) on camera in a forest in Ireland. If you, like me, didn't know what that was, it's a light caused by the combustion of gas from decomposing organic matter, like plants or animals. It is typically found in wooded or marshy areas like this:
8.This strange, ominous, all-around spine-chilling room next to this person's apartment that would have me looking over my shoulder every five seconds while I open my door to make sure some demon doesn't come and pull me into it — casually, as one does:
9.These remains of a stinkhorn mushroom (aka a Phallus rubicundus) that someone found growing in a cemetery, which — fun fact! — smells like rotting meat. Looks like a baby Demogorgon to me, TBH:
In case you're curious, here's what they normally look like:
10.This cute little park bench that looks perfect for a picni— wait, never mind, it's literally made out of gravestones. Here's to hoping they're unused!
11.The person who was eating a half-purple, half-white yam that — TBH — I am not convinced isn't an amethyst or something:
12.This creepy doll, aka the namesake of Reddit user u/moviesandcats. According to them, it was their mother's first-ever doll, and they were named after it. Like, I'm pretty sure that makes you tethered together, right? Or, like, maybe a future Annabelle-type situation?
13.This empty teacup that— wait a minute...are you telling me that's not empty?? THAT'S ILLEGAL.
14.The way this basmati rice stands up when it's done cooking is not not just a little ominous and terrifying. It's like a thousand tiny worms saying, "Uppies, please":
15.This person who absolutely got played by the snow:
16.This photo that is so perfect, it feels wrong:
17.The "black wall of nothing" that this redditor sees every single night because they live next to the last streetlight for some distance. Like, this is peak horror movie ~killer comes out of the darkness~ kinda stuff!!!
18.This gorgeous black-and-white photo of the ocean on a sunny day...that's actually just a picture of someone's carpet and wall:
19.This list a student found inside a desk in their high school that leaves me full of questions I don't think I want an answer to:
20.This person, who turned on the lights of their pitch-black hotel room to find...this:
21.This drink that is, like, 100% poisonous, right?
22.And finally, this fortune cookie fortune that can either be read as a) a threat or b) your friend just being really, really honest that they have a big mouth: