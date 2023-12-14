Not Having Social Media, And 16 Other "Red Flags" That — Actually — Are Green Flags

Recently, redditor u/ShareFlat4478 asked, "What's the biggest 'green flag' that could be misinterpreted as a 'red flag?'" I was honestly really intrigued by this question — I feel like so often people are quick to write things off as "toxic" or "red flags" because they personally don't like it...and often don't actually consider whether they fit the bill to be called those things. Or rather, consider something a red flag because in one instance, someone it didn't work out with had that quality. All that being said, reading through some of these responses had me thinking about things in a whole new light. So, here are 16 things that are often considered "red flags" that people actually think are green flags:
1. "Quick/responsive texting. None of this 'wait as long as' or one day shit. Got something to say? Then please do. No games."
2. "Having a close relationship with a parent. Yes, I’ve met 'momma’s boys,' but I've also met sons who are simply attentive to their moms. Or dads. Same for daughters."
"There's a difference between having a close and healthy relationship with your parents and having an unhealthy momma's boy/daddy's girl relationship with your parents where they're just enabling your ineptitude and immaturity."
"Same goes for with siblings. I’ve had guys call my relationship with my brother 'creepy' or 'weird' just because we get along so well and are always there for each other. I’m sorry it’s apparently normal to have a toxic relationship or sibling rivalry?"
3. "Being overly kind — someone that loves and appreciates you like a golden retriever. Some people distrust happy and warm people."
"I thought my now-husband was full of shit because he was so nice to me while dating. Six years later, it turns out he’s just genuinely a good person."
5. "Being able to own up to and speak to personal faults and failings could easily be misread at the beginning stages of dating."
"I once told a woman I was seeing that I was having some feelings of jealousy over something, that I recognized those feelings as irrational, and that she didn't need to do anything differently. I was just letting her know. She immediately ended things. In hindsight, just a sign that things weren't going to work anyway, but sheesh."
6. "Clear boundaries. If you come in with emotional immaturity, boundaries can seem cruel, arbitrary, and alienating."
7. "Being quiet/reserved. It can easily be interpreted as someone being boring, not fun, unintelligent, etc. But it can also mean that someone is mature, has good internal guidance, or is just humble."
8. "Someone being extremely cautious and slow in entering a romantic relationship. While it may seem like they're not interested or are being distant, they might just be taking their time to ensure a healthy and stable foundation for the relationship, which can actually be a sign of maturity and commitment in the long run."
9. "When my wife and I met, she thought it was a major red flag that I had only been in one serious relationship before her. Turns out getting to know and love yourself before anyone else is a good thing."
10. "Wanting to talk for a bit before meeting in person. I got a dating app match’s phone number, we texted a little bit, and then she gave me five minutes to decide on a time/place to meet. I just let the time elapse. I don’t like being rushed."
11. "Having good friends of another gender. A lot of people think guys having female best friends (or vice versa) is a red flag, but personally, it shows me that you view women/men as people rather than mere objects of attraction."
12. "Sharing your insecurities. If you are comfortable enough with a partner to explain what makes you tick, I'd say that flag is greener than a traffic light."
13. "Being thrifty with how you spend money can be misinterpreted or appear as being cheap, but having a partner who is financially responsible is always a good thing."
14. "Being forthcoming. Some people wear their heart on their sleeve, and I wear mine on a 60-foot neon billboard 15 feet above my head."
15. "One I only discovered recently: When a person going through some difficult stuff is less friendly and cheerful around you than they are around other people, it can make you feel defensive. You might think it means they're upset with you, but sometimes it can mean this person feels safe expressing their more vulnerable emotions around you. It's really counterintuitive."
16. And finally, "Being able to admit when you're wrong. When I was dating, I had men get upset with me because I would own up to it. 'Why don’t you put up a fight?' Because I’d still be wrong! Like, huh???"
Can you think of a characteristic that people have written off as being a "red flag" that — in all honesty — is actually a green flag? If so, tell us about it in the comments below or via this anonymous form.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.