Not Having Social Media, And 16 Other "Red Flags" That — Actually — Are Green Flags

2. "Having a close relationship with a parent. Yes, I’ve met 'momma’s boys,' but I've also met sons who are simply attentive to their moms. Or dads. Same for daughters."

—u/Momentofclarity_2022



"There's a difference between having a close and healthy relationship with your parents and having an unhealthy momma's boy/daddy's girl relationship with your parents where they're just enabling your ineptitude and immaturity."

—u/I_Poop_Sometimes

"Same goes for with siblings. I’ve had guys call my relationship with my brother 'creepy' or 'weird' just because we get along so well and are always there for each other. I’m sorry it’s apparently normal to have a toxic relationship or sibling rivalry?"

—u/FinalGirl678