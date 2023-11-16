Skip To Content
    19 Actors Who Understood The Assignment And Wore Red Carpet Looks Inspired By Their Own Movies And Characters

    Margot Robbie was more on-theme for the Barbie press tour than like 80% of celebs are at the Met Gala.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    One of my absolute favorite things in the woooorld is when celebrities go all-out on the red carpet. No more boring suits, give me fashion!!!! What is the point of having so much money if you're not gonna use it for fun, right??? Because I love it when other people are extra, I decided to round up every celeb I could think of who wore an outfit to a movie premiere, award show, or press event inspired by the TV show or film they're in. So, without further ado, here are 19 actors who absolutely understood the assignment:

    1. Rachel Zegler's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere dress paid homage to Katniss's iconic fire dress from The Hunger Games — the movie that kicked off the whole franchise. Rachel plays Lucy Gray Baird in the TBSS, which is a prequel to The Hunger Games.

    she&#x27;s in a strapless gown that is made to resemble flames from the bottom
    Tristar Media / WireImage / Getty Images / Lionsgate

    2. Margot Robbie did this several times throughout the Barbie press tour, dressing up as various real-life Barbies on pink carpets around the world. For example, at the Seoul premiere, she dressed up as Day and Night Barbie, rocking both the daytime and evening looks.

    the day version sees her in a suit with a matching hat holding a large brick phone and the night version sees her in a sparkly dress with a small bag
    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images / JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images / Mattel / Walmart / Via walmart.com

    Nobody is doing it like her!!!!

    3. Zendaya took inspiration from Spider-Man himself for her Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet look, donning a spiderweb dress complete with a mask and all.

    closeup of her in the spiderweb dress with a feathered mask over the eyes
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Matt Kennedy / © Sony Pictures Releasing / © Marvel Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. Anya Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie rocked something Princess Peach would absolutely wear IRL on the red carpet: this head-to-toe pink jumpsuit.

    she&#x27;s giving a punching pose on the red carpet in her jumpsuit
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    5. Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the same film, also went all-out to bring his character to life with this flaming, Bowser-shell-inspired suit.

    his back to the cameras to show off the shell-inspired back of his suit
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    ACTORS — TAKE NOTE!! Plain suits are out!

    6. Halle Bailey's stunning metallic Little Mermaid premiere dress was inspired by Ariel's iconic look, who Halle plays in the film.

    split images of her in a shiny shell-shaped strapless dress at the premiere and her as ariel
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    7. Jenna Ortega wore this gorgeous gothic dress and veil combo to the LA premiere of Wednesday, inspired by the ionic aesthetic of her character, Wednesday Addams.

    closeup of her in the lacy dress and her in two braids to play her character
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    8. On that same red carpet, Christina Ricci — who played Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix's 2022 Wednesday series — paid homage to the titular character — which she originally played in the 1991 Addams Family film — with her spider-themed look.

    closeup of her in a sparkly spider web dress and her as child playing wednesday
    Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / Getty Images / Paramount / ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

    9. Ke Huy Quan made two subtle references to Everything Everywhere All At Once with his awards season red carpet looks. At the HCA Film Awards this year, he nodded to the film by wearing a googley eye on his suit. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he wore a pin of a rock with googley eyes, referencing the unforgettable rock scene in the film.

    closeups of him pointing to the eyes on his suit
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images / A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection / Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images / A24

    10. In another nod to Everything Everywhere All At Once, Harry Shum Jr. wore a suit with a picture of a raccoon in his inside pocket to the SAG Awards this year, referencing his character's Raccacoonie scene in the film.

    closeup of him opening his jacket to show off the raccoon photo
    Emma McIntyre / FilmMagic / Amy Sussman / WireImage / A24

    11. Zoë Kravitz wore a Catwoman-inspired look to The Batman premiere in New York City, which is a homage to her character Selina Kyle (aka — you guessed it! — Catwoman).

    closeup of her in the cat silhouette dress and her in the film wearing a leather jumpsuit
    Cindy Ord / WireImage / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    12. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wore this Infinity Gauntlet-inspired ring and bracelet set to the Avengers: Endgame premiere.

    her in a silk dress at the premiere and a close up of her hand sporting all the gem rings and thanos wearing the gems
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney / Marvel Studios

    13. Great minds must think alike because Scarlett Johansson also wore her own version of Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet to the very same red carpet.

    closeup of her hands sporting a ring set that connects to a bracelet
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Marvel Studios

    14. Lady Gaga wore this incredible metallic silver gown to A Star Is Born's LA premiere, paying homage to this dress that Barbra Streisand wore in the 1976 version of the film.

    split images of the two wearing a sparkly dress with billowy sleeves
    VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images / Screen Archives / Getty Images

    15. Angelina Jolie wore this gorgeous Maleficent-inspired black Versace dress to the Maleficent world premiere in Hollywood. Like, it doesn't have to be super complicated to be on theme, people! Angelina Jolie is proof!

    she&#x27;s wearing a long strapless leather dress
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    16. Elle Fanning embodied the heck out of her character, Briar Rose (aka Princess Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty), on the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil red carpet in this whimsical dress straight out of a fairytale. Bonus points to her for the bejeweled red finger prick on her glove — a nod to Sleeping Beauty's story.

    split images of her at the premiere and in the film
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Jaap Buitendijk / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    17. Elizabeth Debicki wore this beautiful black dress to The Crown's Season 5 premiere in London. Elizabeth played Princess Diana on the show, and so her red carpet look was inspired by one Princess Diana wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

    split images of the two wearing a strapless dress with a neck scarf at the events
    David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett / WireImage / Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

    18. Carrie-Anne Moss wore this iconic Matrix computer code-inspired gown to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco.

    closeup of her sparkling dress that looks like the matrix code
    Miikka Skaffari / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

    19. And finally, Lupita Nyong'o wore this downright gorgeous dress inspired by her character, Nakia, and the armor worn by the Dora Milaje — Wakanda's squad of female warriors — to the Black Panther world premiere in LA.

    closeup of her wearing an empire dress with jeweled body piece over her shoulders, neck and clasping around her waist and her character
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney / Matt Kennedy /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Personally, I'm obsessed with all of these. Were there any iconic TV or movie-inspired red carpet looks we missed? If so, tell us in the comments below!