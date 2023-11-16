19 Actors Who Understood The Assignment And Wore Red Carpet Looks Inspired By Their Own Movies And Characters

One of my absolute favorite things in the woooorld is when celebrities go all-out on the red carpet. No more boring suits, give me fashion!!!! What is the point of having so much money if you're not gonna use it for fun, right??? Because I love it when other people are extra, I decided to round up every celeb I could think of who wore an outfit to a movie premiere, award show, or press event inspired by the TV show or film they're in. So, without further ado, here are 19 actors who absolutely understood the assignment:
1.Rachel Zegler's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere dress paid homage to Katniss's iconic fire dress from The Hunger Games — the movie that kicked off the whole franchise. Rachel plays Lucy Gray Baird in the TBSS, which is a prequel to The Hunger Games.
2.Margot Robbiedid this several times throughout the Barbie press tour, dressing up as various real-life Barbies on pink carpets around the world. For example, at the Seoul premiere, she dressed up as Day and Night Barbie, rocking both the daytime and evening looks.
3.Zendaya took inspiration from Spider-Man himself for her Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet look, donning a spiderweb dress complete with a mask and all.
4.Anya Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie rocked something Princess Peach would absolutely wear IRL on the red carpet: this head-to-toe pink jumpsuit.
5.Jack Black, who voiced Bowser in the same film, also went all-out to bring his character to life with this flaming, Bowser-shell-inspired suit.
6.Halle Bailey's stunning metallic Little Mermaid premiere dress was inspired by Ariel's iconic look, who Halle plays in the film.
7.Jenna Ortega wore this gorgeous gothic dress and veil combo to the LA premiere of Wednesday, inspired by the ionic aesthetic of her character, Wednesday Addams.
8.On that same red carpet, Christina Ricci — who played Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix's 2022 Wednesday series — paid homage to the titular character — which she originally played in the 1991 Addams Family film — with her spider-themed look.
9.Ke Huy Quan made two subtle references to Everything Everywhere All At Once with his awards season red carpet looks. At the HCA Film Awards this year, he nodded to the film by wearing a googley eye on his suit. At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, he wore a pin of a rock with googley eyes, referencing the unforgettable rock scene in the film.
10.In another nod to Everything Everywhere All At Once, Harry Shum Jr. wore a suit with a picture of a raccoon in his inside pocket to the SAG Awards this year, referencing his character's Raccacoonie scene in the film.
11.Zoë Kravitz wore a Catwoman-inspired look to The Batman premiere in New York City, which is a homage to her character Selina Kyle (aka — you guessed it! — Catwoman).
12.Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wore this Infinity Gauntlet-inspired ring and bracelet set to the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
13.Great minds must think alike because Scarlett Johansson also wore her own version of Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet to the very same red carpet.
14.Lady Gaga wore this incredible metallic silver gown to A Star Is Born's LA premiere, paying homage to this dress that Barbra Streisand wore in the 1976 version of the film.
15.Angelina Jolie wore this gorgeous Maleficent-inspired black Versace dress to the Maleficent world premiere in Hollywood. Like, it doesn't have to be super complicated to be on theme, people! Angelina Jolie is proof!
16.Elle Fanning embodied the heck out of her character, Briar Rose (aka Princess Aurora, aka Sleeping Beauty), on the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil red carpet in this whimsical dress straight out of a fairytale. Bonus points to her for the bejeweled red finger prick on her glove — a nod to Sleeping Beauty's story.
17.Elizabeth Debicki wore this beautiful black dress to The Crown's Season 5 premiere in London. Elizabeth played Princess Diana on the show, and so her red carpet look was inspired by one Princess Diana wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.
18.Carrie-Anne Moss wore this iconic Matrix computer code-inspired gown to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco.
19.And finally, Lupita Nyong'o wore this downright gorgeous dress inspired by her character, Nakia, and the armor worn by the Dora Milaje — Wakanda's squad of female warriors — to the Black Panther world premiere in LA.
Personally, I'm obsessed with all of these. Were there any iconic TV or movie-inspired red carpet looks we missed? If so, tell us in the comments below!