19 Actors Who Understood The Assignment And Wore Red Carpet Looks Inspired By Their Own Movies And Characters

One of my absolute favorite things in the woooorld is when celebrities go all-out on the red carpet. No more boring suits, give me fashion!!!! What is the point of having so much money if you're not gonna use it for fun, right??? Because I love it when other people are extra, I decided to round up every celeb I could think of who wore an outfit to a movie premiere, award show, or press event inspired by the TV show or film they're in. So, without further ado, here are 19 actors who absolutely understood the assignment: