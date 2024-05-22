6. "I was driving from Cincinnati, OH to Novi, Michigan for a monthly meeting with a company that manufactured new equipment for the company I worked for. It was a beautiful summer day; the sun was bright, and my companion and I were enjoying the drive. About midway in our journey, several state trooper cruisers sped by, blocking entrances to the highway but not stopping traffic already on the road. My companion and I traded guesses as to the reasons for their actions."

"It was around 1 p.m., and the troopers kept coming, so we decided to stop at the next truck stop for lunch and maybe let the mayhem, or whatever it was, pass us by. We found a small diner at the next exit, in a city neither of us had ever been to before. As we entered, there were several policemen having lunch, as well. My companion — let's call her 'E' — asked what all the commotion on the highway was about. They told us that Sarah Palin’s motorcade was headed north on I-75, and the patrol was just clearing the way for them.

Nodding, we took our table, and the waitress came over. She smiled at us and said, 'Hi guys. The usual?' My friend and I looked at each other, then at the waitress. 'The usual? We’ve never been here before.' I replied. She smiled, 'Yeah, right!' then recited exactly what we were going to order, right down to the drink choice. I asked her to humor me and tell me the last time we had eaten at her diner. She told me that we've come in at least once a week over the last several weeks.

I’m 5’ 6’’, Black, bald, and, 200 pounds. My companion is Indian, 5’ 2’’, very slim, and has a head of very curly black hair. I can't imagine there are many other duos traveling the highways out here that not only look exactly like us, but also eat the exact same food and drive the same car. To this day, we've never solved this mystery."

—Felix, Cincinnati, USA