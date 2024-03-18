26 Real-Life "Unsolved Mysteries" That People Genuinely Can't Explain

26. And finally, "My dear sister Rose passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2016. Losing her devastated me. I was mentally very unwell for a long time. I tried to get back on my feet on my own, but thank God my friends helped me to recover. I still grieve for her to this day. She and I were very close. We grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, surrounded by a loving, close-knit family of fantastic Cajun cooks. Rose learned the culinary secrets from our mother and grandmother, great cooks who graced our family tables with famous New Orleans dishes."

"When I was in the Army, I traveled to New Orleans every year to visit Rose for Mardi Gras. My visit with her after Hurricane Katrina devastated our city was heartbreaking and very difficult for both of us. When we arrived at her apartment, I could smell my favorite dish: spicy red beans and rice with Italian smoked sausage.

Rose was extremely considerate. She always sent me care packages no matter where I was stationed. Some packages contained several bags of Camellia Red Beans, a popular local brand in New Orleans. I could never cook them the way Rose did, so I rarely tried. I still have two bags left of the red beans she sent me. I keep them in a drawer in my kitchen.

One day, after I came home from shopping, I went into my kitchen to put my things away. After putting my bags on the counter, I went to the sink to wash my hands. Surprisingly, something on the edge of the sink caught my eye. There on the counter was one red bean! I stared at it for a few seconds, because it was strange to see it there. I knew I hadn't taken out any of my bags of red beans recently. To make sure I wasn't losing my mind, I opened the drawer where I kept my nonperishable items. I took out a few other things to get to the bags of red beans in the back of the drawer. I pulled out one Ziploc bag and then the other. I examined both to make sure I hadn't accidentally opened one of the bags, and both were completely intact and sealed. So, to my relief, I hadn't lost my mind. But I knew that Rose had visited me while I was away and left me one red bean to let me know she was there. It warmed my heart and gave me great comfort to know that my sister was still watching over me."

—Cora Metz, Germany