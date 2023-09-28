21.

"If they’re into conspiracy theories. I dated a guy who was, and it consumed his life. It’s all he talked about. I couldn’t even watch a movie with him because he would talk through the whole thing about how it relates to certain conspiracy theories. I also could never enjoy my food. We would make a big dinner on Friday nights to start the weekend, when we both had long days at work. We’d sit down to finally eat, and he’d pull out his phone and put on conspiracy videos. He’d make me watch them sooo loudly while I ate. And he’d talk through all of them, too. I could never tell him that I wasn’t interested or I just wanted to eat, because he’d get mad. It ruined my whole meal."