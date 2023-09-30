23 People Who Undoubtably Think They're The Victims Here, But Are Actually The Villains

1.
This professor, who decided that, apparently, students have to get above a perfect score??? to get 100%???
2.
This misogynistic prick who gives off strong "I'd cry if a girl beat me at a video game" energy:
3.
The person who saw absolutely nothing wrong with having an umbrella open for the whoooole Beyoncé concert, despite it literally a) being nighttime, and b) there being zero rain:
4.
The person who paid to watch and movie and instead is watching their phone on full brightness, because that's definitely not an annoying thing to do in a theater:
5.
This customer service agent who told this customer that they would not be refunding her money, and to consider it a donation???:
6.
This person's husband, who apparently rips the bread package open as pictured below and leaves it like that instead of being a civilized human and doing it almost any other way:
7.
The a-hole who left this as a tip for their server:
8.
This restaurant owner, who compared this patron's five-star review to *checks notes* Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer?????:
9.
This lady who, for some godforsaken reason, saw nothing wrong with the whole plane having to breathe in the stench of her underwear until they land:
10.
The person who saw absolutely nothing wrong with requesting that residents of this neighborhood not park IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD so football fans can park there for free instead:
11.
These parents who hired a new babysitter, stayed out later than agreed upon, and turned on Do Not Disturb when she asked what time they'd be home:
12.
The person who left their clothes in the communal dryer for over an hour, then had the nerve the leave this note:
13.
This dentist's office that reminded their patient several times about a $59 last-minute cancelation fee...but then canceled on her literally an hour before she was supposed to come in:
14.
The super classy student who is responsible for this sign on the dorm's elevators:
15.
This entitled a-hole who said, "I'm having a bad day, so now everyone is having a bad day:"
16.
This petty neighbor who installed floodlights going riiiiight into this person's home (SHINING INTO THEIR BEDROOM!!!), lighting it up from 7 at night to 7 in the morning:
17.
This girlypop who ruined the date before it even started:
18.
The delivery driver who put this person's drink on their literal doorstep, aka they literally cannot open the door to get it without knocking it over onto the rest of their meal:
19.
This husband who is seemingly addicted to collecting half-eaten jars of jam, because he constantly opens new ones before even finishing the previous one, thus resulting in this:
20.
The mail delivery person who delivered this package and thought, "Wow it fits perfectly! Good luck to whoever's problem it is to get it out!"
21.
This university, which made the absolutely bonkers move to utilize the good ol' "one person was bad so we're ALL staying in for recess" trick in the real world:
22.
The employee who sent the first text to this female customer when she brought her car in alone, and the second, very different, text when she showed up with her husband:
23.
And finally, this scum of a landlord who is trying to screw these tenants out of their security deposit even though they went above and beyond to clean it: