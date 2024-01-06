Older Women Are Sharing The Life Hacks They Wish They'd Known Sooner, And They Just Might Change Your Life

12. "Make sure your car, mortgage, content insurance coverage, etc. is really good. For the few extra dollars it costs, it's worth it."

"I was in a bad car accident and broke my back, and my husband broke his legs and some ribs. He just happened to have upped our coverage for care costs to a million dollars from $45,000 a bit before the accident happened. We blew through the $45,000 in the first few months, between the hospital, rehab, mobility devices, and so many other things you never think of.

The one thing we didn't see on our policy was a little box we could have ticked to cover house keeping expenses. Read your policies and make sure you're covered well! Our mortgage insurance only covered 50% of the mortgage rate per month when we were off work. It was the same thing — we made a slight over sight on that when instating our policy."

—kailabt

