17 Movies That We Had No Right To Be Watching As Kids But Did Anyway, And Now We're Only Slightly Traumatized

If we're being honest, nothing brings people together quite like the shared bond that comes from watching a movie at a young age that you absolutely should not have watched. It's a core memory!
Recently, Redditor u/Flowerflours asked, "What movie traumatized you as a kid?" Friends, the comments were chock full of people commiserating over the movies they watched way too young, were absolutely horrified by, and honestly still may feel a little uneasy about today. Here are 17 movies they mentioned:
🚨Warning: Spoilers ahead!🚨
1. "Not the whole movie, but the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz terrified me as a child. The wicked witch was a little much, too."
3. "The scene where ET throws the ball back in ET was scary as fuck."
4. "The Brave Little Toaster. The whole movie was like a fever dream but the AC scene...that shit stuck with me and might have effected who I am today."
5. "Oddly, the first Gremlins. I distinctly remember her telling the story about what happened to her family on Christmas Eve, and thought, 'WTF?' It was a really fun movie until that story she told."
6. "Poltergeist (1982). Everyone talks about how scary the clown was, but the tree was what really got me. I'm almost 36 and still feel uneasy if I have to sleep in a room with a tree outside."
8. "Bambi. They shot his mom!! The movie has a murder and an orphan crying for his dead mommy. Come on, Disney, I mean, really?!!!"
9. "Watership Down. It was shown in the kids programs because cartoon = kids, I guess."
10. "Return to Oz. It gets extra points because, somehow, it managed to be marketed as a kids movie. Unbelievable."
11. "The 1973 Exorcist. I was scared for weeks, refusing to sleep without the light on and refusing to be left alone. I grew up in a religious household and I was convinced that I will be next in line to be possessed."
12. "The Neverending Story. I’ve now seen the whole thing, but still never all the way through in one sitting. Fuck that fucking terrifying movie."
13. "Arachnophobia. That movie gave me a phobia of spiders that took me years to get over."
14. "Hook. The opening scene where the kids get abducted and the housekeeper is freaking out."
15. "The Truman Show. That existential crisis lasted yeeears."
16. "PeeWee’s Big Adventure…the 'Large Marge' scene specifically. So absurdly out of place in tone for the movie that it scared the pants off me as a kid when I first saw it."
17. Finally:"Child's Play. After watching those movies, I had nightmares that all my toys were alive and wanted to kill me. Fucking Chucky."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.