17 Movies That We Had No Right To Be Watching As Kids But Did Anyway, And Now We're Only Slightly Traumatized

Being horrified by the "Tunnel of Terror" scene in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a core memory, actually.

If we're being honest, nothing brings people together quite like the shared bond that comes from watching a movie at a young age that you absolutely should not have watched. It's a core memory!

Recently, Redditor u/Flowerflours asked, "What movie traumatized you as a kid?" Friends, the comments were chock full of people commiserating over the movies they watched way too young, were absolutely horrified by, and honestly still may feel a little uneasy about today. Here are 17 movies they mentioned:

🚨Warning: Spoilers ahead!🚨

1. "Not the whole movie, but the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz terrified me as a child. The wicked witch was a little much, too."

witch painted green telling someone to go fetch a girl and a dog
u/1hopeful1

You can watch the clip for yourself here:

2. "The boat ride in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is up there."

creepy boat scene with a woman screaming in fear as willy wonka just watches
u/visualdosage

"That scene is batshit wild. I blocked it out as a kid. Watched it again as a teenager and I couldn't believe that made the cut for a kid's movie."

u/kidfantastic

You can watch the "Tunnel of Terror" scene here:

3. "The scene where ET throws the ball back in ET was scary as fuck."

little kid scared in place as a baseball lands by his feet
u/Green-Cress-2882

You can watch the clip for yourself here:

4. "The Brave Little Toaster. The whole movie was like a fever dream but the AC scene...that shit stuck with me and might have effected who I am today."

animated toaster
u/Hationester

You can watch that scene here:

5. "Oddly, the first Gremlins. I distinctly remember her telling the story about what happened to her family on Christmas Eve, and thought, 'WTF?' It was a really fun movie until that story she told."

a gremlin blowing up in the microwave
u/socokid

"It was the gremlin exploding in the microwave that traumatized me."

u/JammyJacketPotato

You can watch the microwave scene here:

6. "Poltergeist (1982). Everyone talks about how scary the clown was, but the tree was what really got me. I'm almost 36 and still feel uneasy if I have to sleep in a room with a tree outside."

creepy tree taking a child
u/baby_blue_bird

You can watch the tree scene here:

7. "My sister and I watched Coraline while waiting in a dentist's office. Need I say more?"

creepy doll-like figure pointing towards the camera
u/FirePineapple256

8. "Bambi. They shot his mom!! The movie has a murder and an orphan crying for his dead mommy. Come on, Disney, I mean, really?!!!"

two deers in the snow and then a scene with bambi in the dark woods
u/LovePeaceHope-ish

You can watch the hunting scene here:

9. "Watership Down. It was shown in the kids programs because cartoon = kids, I guess."

evil rabbit fighting another
u/Lordran-Resident
"I just barely saved my kids from Watership Down. I'd dropped them off at the in-laws for an overnight and was making my way toward the door. They were all getting ready to watch a movie and my FIL was scrolling Netflix or whatever when he stops and says, 'Here we go. Let's watch the bunny movie.' I glance over to see the info page for Watership Down and was like, 'Nope! Not that one! Trust me.'"

u/WaponiPrincess

10. "Return to Oz. It gets extra points because, somehow, it managed to be marketed as a kids movie. Unbelievable."

creepy monster
u/Thoulluseer

"And the Wheelers. Fuck the Wheelers."

u/Cragsi

You can see the Wheelers in the scene below:

11. "The 1973 Exorcist. I was scared for weeks, refusing to sleep without the light on and refusing to be left alone. I grew up in a religious household and I was convinced that I will be next in line to be possessed."

scary closeup of a woman possessed and a priest trying to exorcise her
u/Weird-Camel-9525

12. "The Neverending Story. I’ve now seen the whole thing, but still never all the way through in one sitting. Fuck that fucking terrifying movie."

kid scared as he looks at huge statues of heads and a figure cloaked in a dark outfit
u/Outrageous_Lettuce44

13. "Arachnophobia. That movie gave me a phobia of spiders that took me years to get over."

large spider crawling up someone&#x27;s leg
u/Happy-Personality-23

"I wouldn’t eat popcorn, especially from a bowl, for a long time after seeing this movie."

u/Flowerflours

14. "Hook. The opening scene where the kids get abducted and the housekeeper is freaking out."

kids in a large net
u/avantgardengnome

You can watch the opening scene here:

15. "The Truman Show. That existential crisis lasted yeeears."

person on screen as they open their medicine cabinet
u/icetslovechild

16. "PeeWee’s Big Adventure…the 'Large Marge' scene specifically. So absurdly out of place in tone for the movie that it scared the pants off me as a kid when I first saw it."

pee wee, a creepy woman and then a monster with large eyes with its mouth open
u/StayFrostyOscarMike

You can see that scene here:

17. Finally:"Child's Play. After watching those movies, I had nightmares that all my toys were alive and wanted to kill me. Fucking Chucky."

chucky doll coming to life
u/General-Ad3357

Now it's your turn! What movie did you see as a kid that ended up traumatizing the heck out of you? Tell us in the comments below:

