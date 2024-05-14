8.

"Private colleges and universities offer prospective students very good grants and scholarships and point out that the cost makes them comparable to state schools. As a high school teacher, when a parent would talk about how reasonable their child’s college costs would be, I would ask if those rates were guaranteed for four years. They never were. I would also point out that classes for juniors and seniors were more challenging and that the extracurriculars for which the school was giving scholarships were, almost certainly, more than an upperclassman could manage. The factual example I would give was of a former student who went to a private university for nursing and had an athletic scholarship. To complete clinicals (on-site nursing training) while traveling to competitions was incredibly difficult. The school was in the driver’s seat at that point. If the student quit the sport, the student’s tuition costs went up while freeing up money for the next prospective student."