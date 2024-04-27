This 17 Question, Uber-Specific Aptitude Test Will Calculate Your Answers And Reveal The Color Of Your Soul

🎶 *Taylor Swift voice* Some guy said my aura's moonstone just 'cause he was hiiiiiigh 🎶

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

Here's how this quiz works: Each question in this quiz is accompanied by a photo. To answer the question, tap on the part of the photo that the question prompts you to. If you get to the end and find that the quiz didn't give you a result, go back and make sure you selected an answer for every single question. There should be a yellow square or circle indicating your selection on each image. Sound easy enough, right? Let's get into it!

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions