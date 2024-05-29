15 Facts That — Surprisingly — Like, A Lot Of People Don't Know

1. "Sign language isn't universal. Sign languages are their own unique languages, not just a signed version of spoken language."
2. "UTIs in the elderly can cause them to hallucinate or be disoriented."
4. "Froot Loops are all just one flavor."
5. "A pony is not a baby horse. A baby horse is called a foal. A pony is a horse that as an adult is below a certain height."
6. "The fact there are multiple ski resorts in Australia. Always seems to blow people's minds."
7. "That wintertime in the northern hemisphere is summertime in the southern hemisphere. January can be the middle of the summer or the middle of the winter, but Christmas is always in December. This is absolutely shocking information for some people."
8. "Poison dart frogs are only poisonous if you feed them toxic bugs. They are perfectly safe to handle if you feed them crickets."
9. "That alt + tab is the shortcut to change windows on PC (command + tab for Mac). I've worked in plenty of computer-based roles, and I've never failed to amaze someone with this handy trick I just assumed everyone knew."
10. "Deoxygenated/venous blood isn’t blue, it’s dark red."
12. "That your car’s fuel gauge has a little arrow next to the gas pump icon indicating which side your gas cap is on. Super handy when driving a rental or a new car."
13. "That sugar hinders your immune system."
14. "Zebras are black with white stripes."
15. And finally, "The amount of men who think women can 'hold in their period' in the same way you can wait to use the bathroom is so very concerning. Just in case you are one of these men and are reading this: it is bleeding. One cannot 'hold it in' any more than you could 'hold in' the blood coming out from a wound."
