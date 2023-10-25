    19 Things We Know For A Fact Are True, But Our Teeny Tiny Brains Just Cannot Comprehend Them

    Sorry, but you can't convince me that how record players work is anything other than pure magic.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know that feeling when you ~technically~ know something is true, but it feels so out of your scope of understanding, you never really think too hard about it? And when you do...you feel like you're on the verge of a full-blown existential crisis because WHAT?? Is that just me???

    Closeup of Alicia Keys on &quot;The Voice&quot;
    NBC

    Recently, redditor u/BubblegumCrocodile inquired about those exact kinds of things, asking "What’s something you know is real/proven but still can’t wrap your head around it?" Here are 19 of the most popular, mind-boggling things they shared:

    1. "How thin Earth's crust and atmosphere are. That we are so relatively close to plunging into a fiery hell of molten rock or being sucked into the vacuum of space."

    The Earth
    Tumeggy / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF / Roberto Machado Noa / Getty Images

    u/Plastic_Dot_7817

    Earth's crust ranges from being 3 miles to 43+ miles thick. Earth's atmosphere is about 60 miles thick.

    2. "Bluetooth. You're telling me we start out with rocks and shit and somehow I can hear music from my phone on my headphones without them being connected?"

    A man with AirPods in his ears
    Justin Lambert / Getty Images

    u/Armstrong007j

    3. "That I’m closer to being a millionaire than Jeff Bezos!"

    Jeff Bezos
    Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    u/Orenthal32420

    4. "That we are closer to when the Tyrannosaurus Rex lived than it is to the Stegosaurus. The concept of millions upon millions of years is just unfathomable to me."

    Dinosaurs
    Science Photo Library - Leonello / Getty Images

    u/Same_old_x

    According to Discovery, the T-rex lived around 67–65 million years ago, whereas the Stegosaurus lived around 156 and 144 million years ago. The time between 144 million years and 67 million years is 77 million years, which is greater than the 65 million years that separates the T-rex from us.

    5. "That there are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way."

    A forest
    Paul Souders / Getty Images

    u/zeekoes

    There are an estimated 100 to 400 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy and an estimated 3 trillion trees on Earth. You can read more about this here.

    6. "How vinyl records work. Not only do they work, but somehow, someone figured out how to do it. What do you mean you pressed some squiggles into plastic and now it makes music when you run a needle across it? Makes absolutely no sense."

    someone playing a vinyl record
    Susumu Yoshioka / Getty Images

    u/lalalachacha248

    "And they can work without electricity. You can literally hear the music coming off the needle."

    u/sir_thatguy

    7. "That our bodies are made up of trillions of cells and microbes that replicate and build the construction that is 'us.' We do not control them directly in any capacity, but they are a part of us without being us. Yet, they live their own 'life' in there, ever tirelessly building, repairing, and filtering."

    Cells
    Sebastian Condrea / Getty Images

    u/RedditOakley

    8. "That airplanes can fly. I've been in one and everything lots of times, but they're just so big and heavy. I feel like it should take a rocket engine or something."

    A plane in the sky
    Murat4art / Getty Images

    u/MisterToothpaster

    9. "That sharks are older than trees, the rings of Saturn, and Polaris."

    A shark in the ocean
    Nautilus Creative / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/The_Hydro

    Early trees are believed to have appeared somewhere between 350 and 420 million years ago. Saturn's rings are estimated to be no more than 400 million years old. Polaris, aka the north star, is estimated to be about 70 million years old. Comparatively, sharks date back to the Late Ordovician Period, or about 450 million years ago.

    10. "That we've cloned a sheep. I barely have a solid internet connection, and yet we've cloned a sheep. Make it make sense, people!"

    Sheep
    Mathieu Polak / Getty Images

    u/jennyrules

    Dolly the sheep was cloned at the Roslin Institute in 1996. You can read more about the experiment here.

    11. "That the tides are due to the moon."

    The moon in the sky
    Guang Cao / Getty Images

    u/Candid_Philosophy_73

    You can read about how Earth and the moon's gravitational pull causes high and low tides here.

    12. "Dark matter and dark energy. It encompasses 95% of the universe, and we have no idea what it is. We can't even see it. We just know it’s there."

    Dark matter
    William Attard Mccarthy - Mccart / Getty Images

    u/Notsoobvioususer

    According to NASA, about 68% of the universe is dark energy and 27% is dark matter. The remaining 5% is everything else. 

    13. "It's pretty wild that the light you see from the sun is around eight minutes younger than the sun actually is."

    The sun
    Nasa / Getty Images

    u/Obligatory_DRZ_rider

    "Take this a step further. Imagine other beings millions of light years away, observing the light omitted from Earth. They could be seeing a version of Earth many, many years ago that shows zero signs of life, let alone intelligent life. They take one look and think, 'Yup, nothing there, let’s cross it off our list.' Even if our planet has been discovered by other forms of intelligent life, it’s almost impossible that they would know we exist without being much closer to our solar system."

    u/brstrz

    14. "The feeling of déjà vu."

    Closeup of Olivia Rodrigo
    Interscope Records

    u/Hugh-Jass24

    If you're not familiar, déjà vu means "already seen" in French and is a  phenomenon in which a person feels like they've already lived the situation they're currently in, even though they know they haven't.

    15. "That gravity impacts the flow of time."

    Clocks overlapping one another
    Randy Faris / Getty Images

    u/FloaterFan

    This is called time dilation. You can read more about it here.

    16. "Wi-Fi. It's everywhere all of the time, and data is all over the place, but things don't get jumbled up. WTF? At any given time, there are about 10 devices using Wi-Fi in my house and probably every house on the street, and it all just works. My stuff isn't accidentally appearing elsewhere, but if I want to, I can make a bunch of different devices immediately start playing the same song at the same time."

    Someone using a laptop
    Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

    u/Distinct_Badger7765

    17. "The number of people in the world. You’re telling me there’s almost EIGHT BILLION people?? And they all have their own lives, names, birthdays, friends, feelings, language, looks, inside jokes, problems, victories, challenges, etc?? I have a hard time with realizing the person I see walking on the street has a life just as complex as mine, if not more so...now times that by eight billion??"

    Blurry people walking down the street
    Tomml / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/SuicidalFroggy9872

    18. "Death. I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that I will be gone forever one day."

    A woman with her hand on a coffin at a funeral
    Peopleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/Significant_Rice6718

    19. And finally, "The fact that everything we've made today was always possible to make. The same rules of the universe have always applied, and we have the same materials as people before us did. Gets me wondering what's still possible with the stuff we have that we don't have the slightest idea about."

    Closeup of Jenna Ortega
    PBS SoCal

    u/VerdantSaproling

    Now it's your turn! Is there something you know for a fact is real/true but simply cannot make your brain comprehend? If so, tell us about it in the comments below!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.