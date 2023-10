I Was Today Years Old When I Learned These 13 Commonly Believed "Facts" Aren't Actually True

Fellow "wanna hear a fun fact?" people — rejoice! Do I have a treat for you! A couple of months ago, I shared a list of common urban legends and myths that are actually completely false. In the comments, I asked BuzzFeed readers to share ones I might've missed on the first go, and they certainly did not disappoint. If I'm being totally honest, I definitely learned a thing or two while researching these. Without further ado, here are 13 commonly believed "facts" that are actually completely false: