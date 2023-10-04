I Was Today Years Old When I Learned These 13 Commonly Believed "Facts" Aren't Actually True

Fellow "wanna hear a fun fact?" people — rejoice! Do I have a treat for you! A couple of months ago, I shared a list of common urban legends and myths that are actually completely false. In the comments, I asked BuzzFeed readers to share ones I might've missed on the first go, and they certainly did not disappoint. If I'm being totally honest, I definitely learned a thing or two while researching these. Without further ado, here are 13 commonly believed "facts" that are actually completely false:
Additional submissions have also been pulled from the original Reddit thread.
1. That most of the oxygen we breathe comes from trees.
2. "That daddy longlegs are the most venomous spiders in the world, but their fangs just aren’t big enough to spread enough venom."
3. That Albert Einstein failed math.
4. That hair and nails keep growing after death.
5. That body hair gets thicker and darker every time you shave it.
6. That fortune cookies are Chinese.
7. That if you swallow gum, it'll stay in your body for seven years.
8. That St. Patrick was Irish.
9. That sugar causes hyperactivity.
10. That lemmings are thoughtless followers and commit mass suicide.
11. "That people in the Middle Ages thought the Earth was flat."
12. That putting potatoes in your socks when you're sick "cures" you.
13. And finally, the whole concept of "Alpha" and "beta" wolves.
