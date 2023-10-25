15.

"Germs. People carelessly wander around with a mild illness, not washing their hands all day and then touching things. It's gross! They think, 'Oh, it's just a simple cold. I'm not doing any harm, I'm a good person and would never hurt anyone.' You never know who has a compromised immune system. Kids are the worst for it, little walking petri dishes. Even people with working immune systems tend to get sick if they work with kids."