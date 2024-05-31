23. Finally, "I have never heard of a space rather than a building being haunted, but I have experienced this. In junior high school, I often went to my friend's house after school so we could do our homework together. Their house faced a busy state highway. When you entered the house, you faced the hall, which contained a stairway with a closet under the upper portion of the stairs. At first, we did our homework in the living room just off the hallway until we noticed that the closet door would randomly open and close without anybody being near it."

"My friend's mother told us it was due to the vibration of the heavy trucks on the highway. But after a few months, we got to the physics section of our general science textbook and realized that the door should only swing one way if it were being caused by the trucks, which is to the lowest point. In other words, it should either swing open and stay open, or swing shut and stay shut, not go both ways, which was what we had repeatedly observed. This freaked me out so much that I stopped going to her house after school, and she said she no longer stayed alone in their living room.

Fast forward, and I'm grown and married. My friend's house was torn down, and — being on one of the town's main roads — my father and brother bought the lot and built an office building for our family's business on it. My husband was also a partner and brought me in to do secretarial work since I knew the filing system from having helped my dad's secretary when I was a child. I felt uncomfortable working alone in the evenings or over the weekend, as if someone or something was also in the building.



I was not the only one to feel this way. Another secretary told me she hated being the first one in the office in the mornings because of the sounds and that she had even gone so far as to go room-by-room, scissors in hand as a weapon, to try to find whoever was there. One of the men — a former Marine — who worked there reported hearing 'sounds' on a Saturday morning. There were also unexplainable 'cold spots' that moved through the building, and the feeling of a presence, complete with the sensation of being watched by ghostly white eyeballs, in the darkened front office that was directly over where the understairs closet had been.

Some of my scariest experiences are as follows: One day, my computer printer suddenly switched on and printed out a telephone number (no, I did NOT call it!), followed by a page of gibberish. Another time, I heard a filing cabinet on the other side of my office slam shut. This filing cabinet had to have a lever depressed in order to open it. When I tried it immediately after hearing it slam, it required opening the drawer about a foot to replicate the loudness of the sound. Another time, I repeatedly heard the alarm that was triggered whenever someone opened the front door, although the front door was securely locked the whole time.

Perhaps the most frightening thing occurred when the suspended ceiling in my office was being replaced, and I could see directly up into the cross beams that supported the roof. I was finishing up my typing when I heard footsteps going from beam to beam, heading toward me from the front office. I stopped and looked up to see whatever was coming, and I admit, I had my own pair of scissors in hand as a makeshift weapon. The footsteps passed directly overhead, then stopped. As calmly as I could, I said, 'I've just finished up, and I'm leaving now.' I turned off the typewriter and practically ran to get out the back door, as I had the feeling that something was swooping after me.

The family business closed down after my husband retired, and the building was sold and remodeled into a medical office. I wonder if the new owners have experienced anything, but I've never dared ask."

—Marilyn, Ohio, USA