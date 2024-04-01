25 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Ever Experienced (And Swear They Won't Ever Forget)

18. "When I was 19, my mom passed away from cancer. I was a couple of weeks pregnant, but I wasn't aware at the time. When she got sick, we got her a new recliner that was big and comfy and only for her. After she passed, I got married and moved out. I took her recliner with me. A few months later, I got up for one of my many trips to pee at night. There she was, sitting in the recliner. Her hair had grown back, and she was wearing her favorite outfit. I was shocked, but all I could get out was a hello. I stood and talked to her for a while. She told me that I was having a girl, and she was supposed to be born in June but wouldn't be here until July. She told me I wasn't going to stay with 'him' — my then-husband, who at that time was cheating on me and I didn't know — as well as a few other things. Everything she told me actually happened! Every single thing."

"My due date was June 29. My daughter was born on July 5. I ended up moving back home when my daughter was 2 because my ex couldn't be faithful if he wanted to. When I walked in the door, the first thing my dad said to me was, 'Your mother said she's happy you're home.' I chalked that up to his depression because he was struggling with her loss. He took all her pictures down and kept them in the back of the closet because he couldn't handle looking at them. It was as if she was never there, but you could still feel her there.

"Dad worked the night shift (4 to midnight), so on this particular night, my daughter was sleeping. Since it was just the two of us there, I took a bath but left the door open so I could hear if she got up. I heard the sound of someone on the back porch but knew it wasn't Dad, as he wouldn't be home for a few more hours. I was expecting a knock or even the door to open because our house was older, and you could hear almost every movement. I started to hear footsteps in the dining room, but the door never opened. Then they were in the living room. Then they started making their way down the hallway toward the bathroom.

"Out of panic or stupidity — I'm not sure which — I yelled out, 'I don't care who you are, but I don't want to see or hear you.' Immediately, the footsteps stopped. About two minutes later, I heard my daughter laughing and talking to someone. 'Hi, Grandma! You're back to play with me!' she said. I didn't move for a long time. It wasn't until I heard her say, 'Bye, Grandma!' that I had the guts to go check on her. I know, I'm terrible, but I was terrified, for some reason.

"Every so often after that, I would hear her laughing and talking by herself. I'd ask her what she was doing, and she'd always say she was playing with Grandma. Do I believe her? I do. One day, she came out to the dining room to tell me that Grandma was very happy that I named her after her. None of us had told her that because it was over a year before I could call her by her name. It had to have been my mom.

"When she was 3, I got a bunch of family pictures out and set them on the table. I called her in and told her we were going to look at pictures. I was about to start going through them with her when she looked and yelled, 'There's Grandma!' Sure enough, she picked the one picture I had chosen of my mother to put out. She was with two of her sisters in that picture, but my daughter pointed right at her.

"There was a lot more that happened like that in that house, and almost 20 years later, Sharon — my daughter — will still ask me if I remember when she would talk to Grandma. I doubt either of us will ever forget, but I'm happy they actually got to meet. When I moved back home, her room became my daughter's playroom, and I know she would have wanted it that way. I miss that house, and if I ever get the chance to buy it again, I will in a heartbeat."

—Anonymous