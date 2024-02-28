22 Of The Absolute Creepiest Things People Have Experienced (And Likely Won't Ever Forget)

17. "About 15 years ago, my husband and I lived in an apartment. It was our first place together. He worked the night shift, and I worked the day shift, so a lot of times we were on opposite sleep schedules, and there were lots of nights where I was home by myself. For about a week leading up to this incident, my cellphone would randomly light up by itself when I was in the apartment, like someone was turning it on. It would just be sitting on the table or on a counter and would light up for no reason. I brushed it off, thinking my phone was just acting up. One night, after this had been going on for a little while, I was home alone. Our laundry room was in the basement of the apartment building, and I had to physically leave my apartment to go do laundry. I often would lock the door behind me so no one could enter the apartment when I was down there, and I would take my keys with me."

"This particular night, I did just that. I came back to my apartment, unlocked the door, and walked inside to see the chandelier above my kitchen table heavily swaying back and forth. I just stood there for a moment trying to figure out what was happening. There were no windows open and nothing else out of place. It was swaying so hard that I had to actually physically go over and grab it with my hand to stop it from doing so. I still didn’t tell my husband about this even though it was strange because I didn’t want him to think I was hallucinating or something!

A few nights later, I was sleeping, and my husband was home and awake. I had the bedroom door shut, and he came barging in, yelling, 'ARE YOU OKAY?!' I had been in a deep sleep, so I had no idea what he was talking about. He said he heard a huge bang and thought I had fallen out of bed. In my confused, half-awake state, I said no, so we looked around to investigate and realized the door to our spare bedroom had slammed shut. The strange thing about this, though, is we had carpet that the door dragged on, and it was physically impossible to slam the door. We even tried to recreate it by kicking the door shut and still could not get it to slam that way. I then proceeded to tell my husband the other strange things that had happened to me, feeling justified in doing so at this point. After being a bit shaken up, we brushed it off, feeling like we were losing our marbles.

Then, the scariest part of all happened a few nights later. I had fallen asleep with my husband asleep right beside me. I woke up at some point in the middle of the night but could not move. People describe this as sleep paralysis, but I had never experienced this before and have not again since. I was fully awake in the bedroom, able to see my husband beside me, but couldn’t move or scream. On my side of the bed, a dark, shadowy figure loomed over me. I couldn’t make out anything about this 'thing' other than its large stature and lack of features. It had no face, just a dark presence. I was mortified. I closed my eyes hoping it would go away. Eventually, I woke up like normal and told my husband the whole story. I was terrified.

I told my brother about what I had seen, and he freaked out and said that was a shadow person! I had no idea what he was talking about, but he said to Google it and I would see. I was mortified to look it up, but sure enough, that is exactly what was standing over me that night. We didn’t stay there much longer. When we moved to our new house, nothing weird happened again. Still scarred for life, though."

—Anonymous