23 Of The Most Controversial Looks Celebs Wore To The Met Gala This Year

Me, in my sweats, judging outfits worth more than a year of my rent: "Flop."

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Ah, it's finally that time again! You know, the glorious time of year when you don your ugliest pair of sweats, grab a snack, and joyously judge celebrity outfits worth more than a year of your rent. Last night, celebs from all over the world walked the kinda-green-kinda-white carpet for this year's Met Gala, which honored the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit. The carpet's dress code theme was "The Garden of Time," and there were some pretty unforgettable looks...for better or for worse. Here are 23 controversial outfits people could not stop talking about:

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Doja Cat
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
2. Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rita Ora
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

4. Cole Escola

Cole Escola
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

5. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

6. Lizzo

Lizzo wearing a beaded gown with a ruffled hem and a headpiece at an event with photographers in the background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

7. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

8. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in a floral-themed dress with three-dimensional flowers and a plunging neckline at an event
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

9. J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
J. Harrison Ghee
Marleen Moise / Getty Images

10. Gracie Abrams

Woman in a black and embellished top with a pink textured skirt and black boots on red carpet. Photographers in background
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

11. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Bad Bunny
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

12. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

13. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

14. Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sarah Paulson wearing a sleeveless dress with sheer bow accents, posing at an event
Steve Eichner / WWD via Getty Images

15. Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Gustav Magnar Witzoe
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gustav Magnar Witzoe
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

16. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ayo Edebiri
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

17. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

18. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

19. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu at an event in a multi-textured floral outfit with a tall black headpiece, photographers in the background
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Erykah Badu at an event wearing a bold flower-patterned outfit and an exaggerated black headpiece
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

20. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ariana Grande wearing a strapless dress and blue butterfly decorations near her eyes
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue