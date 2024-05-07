Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Ah, it's finally that time again! You know, the glorious time of year when you don your ugliest pair of sweats, grab a snack, and joyously judge celebrity outfits worth more than a year of your rent. Last night, celebs from all over the world walked the kinda-green-kinda-white carpet for this year's Met Gala, which honored the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit. The carpet's dress code theme was "The Garden of Time," and there were some pretty unforgettable looks...for better or for worse. Here are 23 controversial outfits people could not stop talking about:
1. Doja Cat
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions