31 Halloween Costumes That Are So Clever, I'm Kinda Jealous I Didn't Think Of Them First

Halloween is truly right around the corner, but fear not! There's still time to concoct the perfect, punny costume before the big day is here.
As I do every year, I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share their punny, clever Halloween costumes that were so good, they garnered chuckles and jealous eye rolls from across the room, as all good puns should. Here are 31 of the very best ones that just might inspire your costume this year:
1.American Gothic:
2.Ghost Malone:
3.A Bumble bee:
4.A pumpkin Spice Girl:
5.Bee-yoncé:
6.A chicken strip:
7.A white claw:
8.A blessing in disguise:
9.A copy cat:
10.A Freudian slip:
11.Nun of your business:
12.A spice rack:
13.A deviled egg:
14.Beauty and the Beastie Boys:
15.A web server:
16.A chilly dog:
17.Fantasy football:
18.An acute angel:
19.Guy and Gal Fieri:
20.Jon Snow White:
21.A dill-doe:
22.The friend zone:
23.A formal apology:
24.Old (mer)maids:
25.A Stormtrooper:
26.A fly S.W.A.T-ter:
27.The Adams/Adam/Atom/Adaams family:
28.Taco Belle:
29.Hell on wheels:
30.A Zom-bee:
31.And finally, Darth Slayder:
Have you ever worn a punny, clever Halloween costume like these? Are you wearing one this year? If so, share a picture of it in the comments below!