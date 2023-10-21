31 Halloween Costumes That Are So Clever, I'm Kinda Jealous I Didn't Think Of Them First

Sorry, but you're not winning Halloween unless your costume gets both laughs of approval and jealous sighs from across the room.

Halloween is truly right around the corner, but fear not! There's still time to concoct the perfect, punny costume before the big day is here.

As I do every year, I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share their punny, clever Halloween costumes that were so good, they garnered chuckles and jealous eye rolls from across the room, as all good puns should. Here are 31 of the very best ones that just might inspire your costume this year:

1. American Gothic:

Two goths taking off the American Gothic painting, with overalls and pitchfork
tiffanybrucer

2. Ghost Malone:

georgies435e80eee

3. A Bumble bee:

taraisshort

4. A pumpkin Spice Girl:

samanthar46120699e

5. Bee-yoncé:

mathildas46e05781b

6. A chicken strip:

brittanym4b63ffc37

7. A white claw:

A woman in a red dress dressed as a lobster with white claws
emily__gardiner

8. A blessing in disguise:

claireelizabethl2

9. A copy cat:

 —amymatthewsp

10. A Freudian slip:

devinkanzler

11. Nun of your business:

a woman wearing a habit and dressed business casual
katyaw

12. A spice rack:

A woman with a board around her neck and barbies for each spice girl
narniascloset

13. A deviled egg:

a woman wearing devil horns and a yolk on her belly
meaganb4a1065421

14. Beauty and the Beastie Boys:

a lady dressed as Belle and a man and baby dressed like the Beastie Boys
 —juliapaigegordon

15. A web server:

A woman dressed as a waitress in a spiderweb themed outfit with classes saying &quot;404&quot; &quot;500&quot; and &quot;200&quot; errors
u/pkpenton / Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/pkpenton

16. A chilly dog:

A person in a hot dog costume with two winter jackets and a beanie over it
thestemstronaut

17. Fantasy football:

A woman in a football uniform with a long gray beard and a staff stick
vkatiev

18. An acute angel:

kristandoerflers

19. Guy and Gal Fieri:

A woman and a man in black button downs and shorts with short blonde wigs, sunglasses, and tattoo sleeves
"We stayed in character all night and kept saying things like 'slap ya mama good' and 'Flavortown.'" —taylorh4a8756eed

20. Jon Snow White:

A man in a Snow White dress with a cape and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones hair
reilz2003

21. A dill-doe:

A woman with deer face paint and ears, and a green shirt that says &quot;dill&quot;
"I was a dill-doe, aka a dildo." —caitlink44a93fbe7

22. The friend zone:

"We just started dating after two years of being friends!" —catherinec25

23. A formal apology:

A woman in a formal gown with a sash reading &quot;apology&quot;
tamarasuiter

24. Old (mer)maids:

two women dressed as old mermaids
meganbarnett

25. A Stormtrooper:

90arieugonv

26. A fly S.W.A.T-ter:

jkluzoo

27. The Adams/Adam/Atom/Adaams family:

amyfud

28. Taco Belle:

A woman dressed as Princess Belle with tacos at the bottom of her dress
luckymothertucker

29. Hell on wheels:

A woman in a wheelchair with devil horns on her head
cheyennel4ba76956d

30. A Zom-bee:

s44ffbd35f

31. And finally, Darth Slayder:

Someone dressed as darth vader in a corset, cape, and high heels
elijustinm

Have you ever worn a punny, clever Halloween costume like these? Are you wearing one this year? If so, share a picture of it in the comments below!