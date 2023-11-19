Every month, I share a roundup of cursed photos and unsettling glitches in the matrix that, personally, I feel like I was never meant to see. From pictures that feel like they're from parallel universes to things that are just plain creepy, I decided to round up some of the very best from the last year. Let's get into them, shall we?
1.This matrix glitch that I can only imagine occurred because the guy whose job it is to paint the sky accidentally overslept that morning:
2.This razor-thin building that you cannot convince me is not one dimensional:
3.This person who parked their car (OUTSIDE, to be clear) and looked out the rearview window to see...the inside of a kid's bedroom???
4.This pot of water boiling with bubbles in perfect rows that is undoubtedly giving ✨we live in a simulation✨ vibes:
5.This person who was just trying to take a cute picture of their cat watching TV with them...and accidentally caught a glitch in the matrix in the mirror:
6.This person's actual view from their airplane seat, which makes me think the pilot flew just a taaaaad too high and — oops — ended up in space:
7.This person who — by either sheer luck or actual witchcraft — drew their curtains juuust right, turning their window into a pinhole camera that projected the street outside onto their bedroom walls:
8.This actual portal to hell someone made by putting a bunch of gloves in the dryer:
9.This neon green spider that looks like it's seconds away from creating an IRL Spider-Man in our timeline:
10.These seemingly pixelated pumpkin shavings that feel like something straight out of a cooking video game:
11.This drying rack, which proves that someone can be both a masked murderer and stay on top of the dishes, I guess!
12.This classic glitch-in-the-matrix-y picture that would make me exit the bus to touch some grass, TBH:
13.These positively horrifying poached eggs that are doing things I didn't even know it was possible for eggs to do:
14.This airplane cabin filled with fog that — as someone with airplane anxiety™️ — would have me wondering why I didn't pack a parachute in my carry-on:
15.These robot delivery vehicles that surely look like they're foreshadowing a robot invasion:
16.Something about a "don't care" button feels illegal, but now that I know it exists, I think it should be on every keyboard, TBH:
17.This absolutely horrifying, Slenderman-y figure seemingly watching this poor person's home that, personally, would have me walking right back inside my house and never leaving again:
18.Poor Lilly's gravestone, which claims that she was a "victim of the beast 666." BRB, grabbing a Ouija board to ask Lilly what exactly happened because I need to know what that means in full detail 👀:
19.This building that's being built from the top down?? Like, is that allowed???? It does not sit right with me:
20.This cat who — according to OP — is supposedly hanging out on top of the closet, but my brain simply cannot process how that is physically happening from this image. Like, that's just a friendly, boop-able floating head!!!
21.This sign that looks like it's calling out for help before this giant tree monster consumes it once and for all:
22.This person, who accidentally ended up in an alternate universe where they have Roach-Man instead of Batman:
23.This artichoke that looks like a cooked, IRL version of those killer plants in the Super Mario games:
24.These two, pale blue fingers sticking out of this tree that are actually a kind of fungi, but like, they have to be a cruel joke from the universe, right? Like an IRL jump scare for anyone who listens to a littttttle too much true crime:
25.And finally, this never-before-seen satellite image from NASA...that's actually just a rainy window with the glare from a streetlight: