Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Collect Vaguely Cursed Photos For Fun, And These 25 Might Be Some Of The Most Unsettling I Have Ever Seen, TBH

    I am not the same person I was before seeing these photos, TBH.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Every month, I share a roundup of cursed photos and unsettling glitches in the matrix that, personally, I feel like I was never meant to see. From pictures that feel like they're from parallel universes to things that are just plain creepy, I decided to round up some of the very best from the last year. Let's get into them, shall we?

    1. This matrix glitch that I can only imagine occurred because the guy whose job it is to paint the sky accidentally overslept that morning:

    Someone is painting a building the same color as the current overcast sky, which makes the building seem like it&#x27;s disappearing
    u/-Jude / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    2. This razor-thin building that you cannot convince me is not one dimensional:

    a very narrow building
    u/lord_of_the_nazgul / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who parked their car (OUTSIDE, to be clear) and looked out the rearview window to see...the inside of a kid's bedroom???

    Rearview mirror showing a patio
    u/SUPERDRAGONDELUX / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    4. This pot of water boiling with bubbles in perfect rows that is undoubtedly giving ✨we live in a simulation✨ vibes:

    Water boiling
    u/ChronicallyChillMf / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who was just trying to take a cute picture of their cat watching TV with them...and accidentally caught a glitch in the matrix in the mirror:

    a mirror showing something different on the TV than what the person is seeing
    u/AvivaSappir / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    6. This person's actual view from their airplane seat, which makes me think the pilot flew just a taaaaad too high and — oops — ended up in space:

    Ice on an airplane window
    u/ramence / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who — by either sheer luck or actual witchcraft — drew their curtains juuust right, turning their window into a pinhole camera that projected the street outside onto their bedroom walls:

    Images of outside projected on someone&#x27;s walls
    u/bsiaste / Reddit

    8. This actual portal to hell someone made by putting a bunch of gloves in the dryer:

    gloves in a dark dryer, facing forward and looking like hands reaching out of the void
    u/ExpressPuddle328 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    9. This neon green spider that looks like it's seconds away from creating an IRL Spider-Man in our timeline:

    A green spider
    u/EmbroStock / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Personally, the fact that it looks like it's wearing a tiny clown mask just makes it 10 times more menacing. 

    10. These seemingly pixelated pumpkin shavings that feel like something straight out of a cooking video game:

    pixelated shavings
    u/Alternative_Order378 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    11. This drying rack, which proves that someone can be both a masked murderer and stay on top of the dishes, I guess!

    weird face face in the drying rack
    u/Alaric_Darconville / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    12. This classic glitch-in-the-matrix-y picture that would make me exit the bus to touch some grass, TBH:

    A bunch of blonde women on a bus
    u/mystic_mayhemx / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    13. These positively horrifying poached eggs that are doing things I didn't even know it was possible for eggs to do:

    a plate of poached eggs with long, thin strands coming off of them, all with a dark brown tint due to the vinegar
    u/LucidCunning / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    In case you're wondering what made these look like...that, OP subbed in balsamic vinegar for white vinegar in the poaching liquid. So, don't do that unless you're planning a horror-themed brunch, I guess?

    14. This airplane cabin filled with fog that — as someone with airplane anxiety™️ — would have me wondering why I didn't pack a parachute in my carry-on:

    a foggy plane
    u/_ShaveTheWhales_ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    15. These robot delivery vehicles that surely look like they're foreshadowing a robot invasion:

    A row of robot delivery vehicles
    u/Crusty_laptop / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    16. Something about a "don't care" button feels illegal, but now that I know it exists, I think it should be on every keyboard, TBH:

    A button saying &quot;Don&#x27;t Care&quot;
    u/ElectricTC3 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    17. This absolutely horrifying, Slenderman-y figure seemingly watching this poor person's home that, personally, would have me walking right back inside my house and never leaving again:

    shadow in the steet looks like a tall slender man staring ahead
    u/Chriscuits / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    18. Poor Lilly's gravestone, which claims that she was a "victim of the beast 666." BRB, grabbing a Ouija board to ask Lilly what exactly happened because I need to know what that means in full detail 👀:

    Lilly&#x27;s gravestone
    u/Quick_Presentation11 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    19. This building that's being built from the top down?? Like, is that allowed???? It does not sit right with me:

    A building being built from the top down
    u/numbersaremygameyall / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    20. This cat who — according to OP — is supposedly hanging out on top of the closet, but my brain simply cannot process how that is physically happening from this image. Like, that's just a friendly, boop-able floating head!!!

    A cat peaking from the top of a closet
    u/YassarZ / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. This sign that looks like it's calling out for help before this giant tree monster consumes it once and for all:

    a tree that is engulfing a sign, with only the word &quot;help&quot; visible
    u/HysminaiUchiha / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    22. This person, who accidentally ended up in an alternate universe where they have Roach-Man instead of Batman:

    A giant bug in a light
    u/RealJakeyPooV / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    23. This artichoke that looks like a cooked, IRL version of those killer plants in the Super Mario games:

    it looks like it has teeth in the center
    u/kadavids23 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    24. These two, pale blue fingers sticking out of this tree that are actually a kind of fungi, but like, they have to be a cruel joke from the universe, right? Like an IRL jump scare for anyone who listens to a littttttle too much true crime:

    blue fungi that look like fingers
    u/mikihak / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    According to OP, this is Dead Man's Finger, a type of fungus that usually grows from rotting wood or decaying trees and, as the name implies, looks like a dead person's finger peaking through the wood.

    25. And finally, this never-before-seen satellite image from NASA...that's actually just a rainy window with the glare from a streetlight:

    Stars in the sky
    u/Am378 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    This begs the question...is our universe just a bunch of rain on someone else's windshield with the glare from a streetlight???