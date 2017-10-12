You Can Now Be Sorted Into Your Hogwarts House Via Candle

Thanks to the internet, there are a bunch of different ways to be sorted into your Hogwarts house.
But now, thanks to one genius Etsy seller, you can find out your house by...candle?
Yes, the Etsy store Muggle Library Candles is now taking pre-orders for a candle (priced at $14 plus shipping) that will change color as it burns to reveal your Hogwarts house!
While the scent is labeled as "excitement, fear, and nervousness," it's actually more of a "lemony scent mixed with a musky combination of sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and patchouli," according to the seller.
Since all of the seller's candles are hand-poured and this item is in high demand, the store is currently only taking pre-orders for January...so you'll have to wait a bit.
Still, this seems like a pretty cool way to determine your house, so sign me up!