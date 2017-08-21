73 Thoughts I Had During This Week's "Game Of Thrones," Most Of Which Were Just Me Screaming

Share On more Share On more

1. I know we have lots of stuff to worry about, but you know what's been bothering me?

2. There's no Targaryen banner on the little model of Dragonstone in the opening credits.

3. Like, c'mon, it took Dany years to get back here.

4. I do like seeing Joe Dempsie's name in the credits though, WELCOME BACK GENDRY.

5. "Winterfell is the South." Hahaha Tormund is every Northerner who thinks that like, Missouri is the South.

6. I like that we're just getting Tormund and Jon bro-talk during this little hike.

7. "This one's been killed six times, you don't hear him bitching about it." He has a point.

8. More like Brotherhood Without Manners, amirite???

9. There is a lot of complicated shit going on here. "Your father wanted to execute me, you know." Awkward.