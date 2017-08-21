73 Thoughts I Had During This Week's "Game Of Thrones," Most Of Which Were Just Me Screaming

1. I know we have lots of stuff to worry about, but you know what's been bothering me?
2. There's no Targaryen banner on the little model of Dragonstone in the opening credits.
3. Like, c'mon, it took Dany years to get back here.
4. I do like seeing Joe Dempsie's name in the credits though, WELCOME BACK GENDRY.
5. "Winterfell is the South." Hahaha Tormund is every Northerner who thinks that like, Missouri is the South.
6. I like that we're just getting Tormund and Jon bro-talk during this little hike.
7. "This one's been killed six times, you don't hear him bitching about it." He has a point.
8. More like Brotherhood Without Manners, amirite???
9. There is a lot of complicated shit going on here. "Your father wanted to execute me, you know." Awkward.
10. Aww, this Arya story about Ned.
11. Arya, you're smarter than this.
12. Arya DO NOT bring Lyanna Mormont into this!
13. I CANNOT WITH THIS CONVERSATION BETWEEN TORMUND AND THE HOUND.
14. Please, neither of you can die, we need a Tormund/Hound spin-off show.
15. It'll be called Ginger & The Hound and it'll be about them having to split a studio apartment in New York.
16. Even Tyrion ships Dany and Jon.
17. "He's too little for me." Wow Dany, way harsh.
18. I don't like it when they fight 🙁.
19. Oh god now there are fucking wight BEARS?
20. Well, the redshirts are dead.
21. Dammit, it's so cool when they light up those swords.
22. Holy shit, Thoros is a badass.
23. Dude got mauled by a zombie bear and he's just like, "cauterize that shit and let's roll."
24. Sansa, you've learned not to listen to Littlefinger, come on now.
25. I CAN'T WITH THIS STORYLINE.
26. Well that explains why it's taking so long for the army of the dead to get to Eastwatch. They walk SO slowly.
27. Convenient that this one wight didn't collapse into ash.
28. Wait, does that mean he belongs to another White Walker?
29. Oh shiiiiiit.
30. Now a frozen lake?!
31. This is not good for my blood pressure.
32. Oh god oh god oh god.
33. Jesus, it's like when Glenn got stuck on that dumpster in Walking Dead.
34. RUN BETTER, GENDRY.
35. Aww, Davos going to get his baby.
36. Poor Thoros. He died as he lived; as a drunken badass.
37. OK, so Dany is gonna show up with Drogon, right?
38. Oh shit, they're gonna go straight for the Night King.
39. Little bit of a parallel to Jaime charging at Dany, there. In short, it's a bad idea.
40. Don't charge the opposing general when there is a dragon and/or giant army of zombies between you.
41. YES DANY'S FLYING OUT!!!!
42. I really thought maybe Tyrion was gonna get on a dragon for a second there.
43. Too early.
44. Way to ruin EVERYTHING with rocks, Sandor.
45. Another redshirt bites the dust.
46. FALL BACK WHERE, JON????
47. NO NOT TORMUND.
48. NOT FUCKING TORMUND.
49. Oh thank god.
50. We can't lose another.
51. FUCK YES DANY.
52. I don't care if it's plot armor or a deus ex machina, THANK GOD for this show's warped sense of travel time.
53. I don't like what's happening with the ice spear here.
54. You keep that thing away from the dragons.
55. No.
56. NO.
57. Oh my fucking god.
58. NOT JON TOO.
59. TOO MANY FAVES DISAPPEARING INTO WATER.
60. OK but he's gonna ride the remaining dragon out of there, right?
61. Rhaegal is coming back for him, right?
62. Right?
63. OH THANK GOD.
64. He must be freezing his ass off, but he's alive.
65. UNCLE BENJEN!!!!!
66. Dammit, Starks are such badasses.
67. Holy shit Arya, chill a little.
68. Poor Sansa, two out of her three siblings are sociopaths.
69. OH MY GOD JON CALLED HER DANY.
70. OH MY GOD THEY'RE HOLDING HANDS.
71. Oh no.
72. Oh god they're pulling out the dragon.
73. OH FUCK.