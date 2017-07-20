Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Whoa, This "Home Alone" Fan Theory Is Super Dark

Hey, did you know that Satan himself is in Home Alone?

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Obviously Home Alone is a holiday classic and you probably hear the theme song in your head every time you see Christmas decorations.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20 Century Fox

But there's a fan theory about the movie out there that'll scare you more than Old Man Marley.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

You may remember a scene in which Kevin's mother, Kate McAllister (played by Catherine O'Hara) argues with an airline employee.

All the flights are delayed or cancelled, but she needs to get HOME to her SON. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

All the flights are delayed or cancelled, but she needs to get HOME to her SON.

Behind her, Gus Polinski (played by Jon Candy) overhears the conversation and begins to approach.

20th Century Fox

But it isn't until she says THIS that he actually interrupts and offers to drive Kate back to Chicago. So that begs the question...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

...Did Kate just sell her soul to the Devil?

(That GIF is from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Different movie, but still!) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

(That GIF is from Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. Different movie, but still!)

Think about it...Gus is a traveling musician (we know the Devil likes fiddle competitions), and he's the "polka king of Chicago." Can you think of a better way to torture people for all eternity than to play polka songs on a never-ending loop?

He specifically waits to intervene until Kate offers, out loud, to sell her soul. He even has a visible reaction to her line, which you can see in the clip. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

He specifically waits to intervene until Kate offers, out loud, to sell her soul. He even has a visible reaction to her line, which you can see in the clip.

Even the way he introduces himself...

20th Century Fox

...Is eerily similar to the opening line of "Sympathy for the Devil" by the Rolling Stones.

Fan theorists on Reddit are pretty convinced of the idea.
Google

Fan theorists on Reddit are pretty convinced of the idea.

So it's entirely possible that Kate McAllister is going to hell...and not just because she forgot her kid more than once.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies