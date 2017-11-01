Which U.A. Student From "My Hero Academia" Are You?

You got: Izuku Midoriya People often underestimate you, but those close to you know that you have huge potential and hold you to a high standard. Your tendency to analyze things rigorously before jumping in is both your strength and your weakness. Ultimately, all you want in the world is to help other people and give them hope. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Katsuki Bakugo You're the type of person who's pretty much firing on all cylinders at all times. If you had a volume knob, it'd always be turned to 11. But it's all because you feel like you have something to prove; and if there's one thing you hate, it's feeling like you're falling behind. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Ochaco Uraraka You may have a sweet exterior, but underneath that is...a sweet interior. But underneath THAT is ANOTHER interior that's tough, fierce, and fully willing to kick the ass of anyone who tries to hurt the ones you love. Of course, you prefer to solve problems using your brain, but a punch to the face is sometimes the only solution. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Shouto Todoroki If people had to choose one word to describe you, it would be "quiet." You don't talk much, but that's because you have your own shit to deal with, and you know that you don't really need anyone's help dealing with it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Tsuyu Asui You have a good heart, and you're always friendly to everyone you meet...unless they're a jerk, in which case you will not hesitate to kick an ass or two. Your pleasant personality sometimes makes people think they can walk all over you, but the truth is you're way tougher than you look. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Fumikage Tokoyami When it comes to school or work, you tend to be a very quiet, serious person. People might overlook you because of that, but when they see how hard you work, they recognize that you're not being rude; you're just focused. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Eijirou Kirishima Academics were never really your strong suit. Instead, you try to find other ways to solve problems...like charm, or brute force. Sometimes it works! Other times, not so much. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

You got: Mina Ashido Some people try to call you a "ditz" because you're a bubbly, friendly person who maybe doesn't always excel in school. But those people should watch their asses, because you're anything but stupid. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Funimation

