22 People Who Tweeted Something And Pretty Much Immediately Regretted It

In case you didn't know, X (formerly known as Twitter) has a feature where users can add a "community note" underneath posts as a way to fact-check or provide more context. Users can then vote on whether the note was helpful or not. This has led to some verrrrrry satisfying situations where people who are used to getting away with tweeting whatever they want get a nice, permanent note attached to their tweet explaining that they're wrong. Here are some of the best examples of that:
1.And it wasn't a particularly long one, either:
2.I like that the notes could've gone scientific here, but instead chose to hit this Christian YouTuber where it hurts:
3.Yes:
4.Ç'est Français:
5.Oops, Donnie:
6.Elon Musk often gets noted on his own website, which is fun:
7.Like on this post about Sam Bankman-Fried:
8.Seriously, it happens a lot:
9.It's also fun when conservative pundits like Charlie Kirk don't watch the whole video:
10.Y'know, I was thinking the same thing:
11.Yeah, we need that stuff:
12.A fun reminder to always check who's talking:
13.Soooooo many dick jokes:
14.As far as Catholicism is concerned:
15.Ah yes, a scaremongering rumor as old as time:
16.Still here, bro:
17.Maybe they meant "second Chernobyl":
18.Ouch:
19.You'd know this if women ever let you anywhere near them:
20.To be fair, it might have been 23,000 real people who just didn't bother to watch the video:
21.Crunchy:
22.And finally, just for fun, here's George Santos not realizing that community notes are from, y'know, the community: