22 People Who Tweeted Something And Pretty Much Immediately Regretted It

In case you didn't know, X (formerly known as Twitter) has a feature where users can add a "community note" underneath posts as a way to fact-check or provide more context. Users can then vote on whether the note was helpful or not. This has led to some verrrrrry satisfying situations where people who are used to getting away with tweeting whatever they want get a nice, permanent note attached to their tweet explaining that they're wrong. Here are some of the best examples of that: