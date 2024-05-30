I Dunno What Made Me Think Of This Today, But I Love The Word "Schadenfreude"

Do you know this word? It's a good one. It's a borrowed word from German, and it means "pleasure derived from another person's misfortune."
So let's say you were working at a restaurant, and a customer didn't tip you at all on a $200 check. Then as the customer was leaving, they tripped and fell on their face. In that case, you might feel schadenfreude.
Or let's say — completely hypothetically — there was a former president who boasted about sexually assaulting women, disparaged people of color, and called white nationalists "very fine people," among other things. And then — again, hypothetically — that former president was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business documents...
...Yep, you might feel schadenfreude. Great word, right? Anyway, I'm not bringing this up for any particular reason. I just think it's a neat word! Okay, bye!