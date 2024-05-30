    I Dunno What Made Me Think Of This Today, But I Love The Word "Schadenfreude"

    What a great word.

    The word of the day is "schadenfreude."

    Do you know this word? It's a good one. It's a borrowed word from German, and it means "pleasure derived from another person's misfortune."

    So let's say you were working at a restaurant, and a customer didn't tip you at all on a $200 check. Then as the customer was leaving, they tripped and fell on their face. In that case, you might feel schadenfreude.

    Smiling woman in a denim shirt points to the viewer with one hand while making an &quot;L&quot; sign on her forehead with the other
    Or let's say — completely hypothetically — there was a former president who boasted about sexually assaulting women, disparaged people of color, and called white nationalists "very fine people," among other things. And then — again, hypothetically — that former president was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business documents...

    Donald Trump with eyes closed, wearing a dark suit, white shirt, and blue tie, stands with people in the background, his face is obscured by a blue circle with a question mark on it
    ...Yep, you might feel schadenfreude. Great word, right? Anyway, I'm not bringing this up for any particular reason. I just think it's a neat word! Okay, bye!