Tom Hanks Asked His Son Chet To Explain The Drake/Kendrick Lamar Feud To Him, And It's Sooooo Funny

Dad of the year, honestly. Also, maybe son of the year.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

Okay, by now you probably have heard about the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud.

If not, don't worry: You're about to get an explainer in a minute.

And you've probably also heard of Tom Hanks and his son Chet.

Chet Hanks wearing a leather jacket and white t-shirt, stands next to Tom Hanks in a dark suit at the Toronto International Film Festival
I mean, I can understand if you haven't heard of Chet, but you gotta know Tom.

Well, it delights me to tell you that Chet Hanks shared a text conversation wherein he explained the Kendrick/Drake feud to his dad, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Phone screenshot of a text conversation about the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud between Chet Hanks and his dad, Tom Hanks
Phone screenshot of a text conversation about the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud between Chet Hanks and his dad, Tom Hanks
If you're unable to read the pic, the conversation goes:

Tom: Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?

Chet: Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the "Big 3" in Rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, "Fuck the Big 3, it's just big ME" initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, "you got small feet cuz you're like 5 foot 5 or whatever." And then Kendrick was like, you're a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent. So Drake came back and was like, "oh yeah! Well I heard you beat your wife" but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false, and Drake came back and was like, "hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid" but it didn't even matter cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts. Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him "Town Bidness" which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.

Tom: Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who's winning??

Chet: Did you not just read what I said 😂😂😂

We don't have to go into every detail of this conversation, but I want to point out a few things that tickle me. First off, Tom is in Chet's phone as "Pops," which is adorable.

Image shows a profile picture of a person labeled &quot;Pops,&quot; with a verified icon and &quot;2m&quot; indicating a recent activity timestamp
Second, Tom referred to Chet as "Big Main," which is ALSO adorable. He's speaking Chet's language. That's good dadding right there.

A text message that reads, &quot;Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?&quot;
Third, the way that Chet put the reaction in terms Tom would understand. That's love right there.

Screenshot of Chet Hanks&#x27;s text message
And fourth: Tom, in full dad mode, clearly not understanding a word of anything he just read, but dropping an encouraging "Holy cow!" anyway.

A text message exchange with one person saying, &quot;Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who&#x27;s winning??&quot; and the response saying, &quot;Did you not just read what I said ???&quot;
I'm not the only one loving it. The internet at large is pretty delighted:

petition to have tom hanks and chet hanks start a podcast called big main where chet explains extremely online things to his dad and it helps out other olds not necessarily like me but almost exactly like me https://t.co/JF7lXo4nBp

Tom Hanks calling Chet Big Main tells me that Tom loves and accepts his ridiculous son for who he is. https://t.co/ReYuhMOcJr

Tom Hanks earnestly attempting to engage with his weird son is actually incredible. Like he didn’t read all that but said “holy cow” https://t.co/SUGn1SsuZB

Tom Hanks knew exactly which child to go to with that question. pic.twitter.com/2f1iFMmfHZ

I do love that Tom Hanks uses “Holy cow!” as an earnest reaction. It just fits very well into my conception of Tom Hanks as like the last normal guy to become a movie star.

May we all love our family enough to attempt to connect with them across a divide this deep. *Sheds single tear*.