Tom Hanks Asked His Son Chet To Explain The Drake/Kendrick Lamar Feud To Him, And It's Sooooo Funny

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Dad of the year, honestly. Also, maybe son of the year.
Tom Hanks making the mandatory monthly text to check in on Chet then instantly regretting it. pic.twitter.com/cCeoZLaOwJ— Daddy Redux 👾 (@DaddyReduxx) May 20, 2024
petition to have tom hanks and chet hanks start a podcast called big main where chet explains extremely online things to his dad and it helps out other olds not necessarily like me but almost exactly like me https://t.co/JF7lXo4nBp— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 20, 2024
Tom Hanks calling Chet Big Main tells me that Tom loves and accepts his ridiculous son for who he is. https://t.co/ReYuhMOcJr— Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) May 20, 2024
Tom Hanks earnestly attempting to engage with his weird son is actually incredible. Like he didn’t read all that but said “holy cow” https://t.co/SUGn1SsuZB— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 20, 2024
Tom Hanks knew exactly which child to go to with that question. pic.twitter.com/2f1iFMmfHZ— Ashley (@ashleyeleigh) May 20, 2024
I do love that Tom Hanks uses “Holy cow!” as an earnest reaction. It just fits very well into my conception of Tom Hanks as like the last normal guy to become a movie star.— Monkey With A Knife (@monkeywillnotgo) May 20, 2024