This Tumblr Mixes "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" With "Star Wars" And It's So Ridiculously Funny

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Just in case you weren't aware, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the funniest damn shows on TV right now. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Fox Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Yet somehow, the show's quotes are even funnier when they're placed on top of screenshots from the Star Wars prequels. View this post on Tumblr user anakinskydala has an ongoing series of these mash-ups called "Coruscant 99," and it's honestly perfect. View this post on There's something about Jake Peralta's level of emotional maturity that matches him up perfectly with Anakin. View this post on Although sometimes, he's best as Boyle. View this post on Or even Terry. View this post on Somehow, it just works perfectly. View this post on Maybe it's because emotions run high in both the show and the movies? View this post on Or maybe the schemes that the detectives of the Nine-Nine come up with are just crazy enough to be part of the Star Wars universe. View this post on Whatever the case, I literally can't stop laughing at these. View this post on There's even the occasional foray into the original trilogy. View this post on Check out anakinskydala's Tumblr for more of these hilarious mash-ups. View this post on Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments