This Tumblr Mixes "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" With "Star Wars" And It's So Ridiculously Funny

Anakin is Jake Peralta, how did I not see this before???

Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Just in case you weren't aware, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the funniest damn shows on TV right now.

Yet somehow, the show's quotes are even funnier when they're placed on top of screenshots from the Star Wars prequels.

Tumblr user anakinskydala has an ongoing series of these mash-ups called "Coruscant 99," and it's honestly perfect.

There's something about Jake Peralta's level of emotional maturity that matches him up perfectly with Anakin.

Although sometimes, he's best as Boyle.

Or even Terry.

Somehow, it just works perfectly.

Maybe it's because emotions run high in both the show and the movies?

Or maybe the schemes that the detectives of the Nine-Nine come up with are just crazy enough to be part of the Star Wars universe.

Whatever the case, I literally can't stop laughing at these.

There's even the occasional foray into the original trilogy.

Check out anakinskydala's Tumblr for more of these hilarious mash-ups.

