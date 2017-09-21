 back to top
This Fan Theory Just Changed "HIMYM" For Me

What if Barney Stinson wasn't really so...Barney-ish?

Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Anyone who has watched How I Met Your Mother knows that Barney Stinson is a ~bit~ of a chauvinist.

But this one little observation from Tumblr user Gingersaurus has me rethinking the entire frickin' series.

Here it is:

gingersaurus.tumblr.com

UM. So since the whole show is narrated by Future Ted, and since Barney was a rival of sorts where Robin was concerned, could Ted have been painting Barney in a negative light on purpose?

I don't know that I agree that Future Ted was "trying to get his children to approve of him dating Robin again," but the theory might still hold up, regardless.

The kids are the ones that suggest that Ted should go back to dating Robin, and Ted seems surprised by it at first, so that probably wasn't his aim. BUT, in thinking back on past events, doesn't it kinda make sense that Ted would exaggerate the traits of his friends? If Ted had any animosity toward Barney at all, he might — even subconsciously — think of Barney as more of a jerk than he was.
The kids are the ones that suggest that Ted should go back to dating Robin, and Ted seems surprised by it at first, so that probably wasn't his aim. BUT, in thinking back on past events, doesn't it kinda make sense that Ted would exaggerate the traits of his friends? If Ted had any animosity toward Barney at all, he might — even subconsciously — think of Barney as more of a jerk than he was.

Ted is an unreliable narrator! Maybe everything we know about Barney is an exaggeration! Maybe he DOESN'T EVEN HATE CANADA!

  What do you think? Do you buy this theory?

What do you think? Do you buy this theory?
