This Fan Theory Just Changed "HIMYM" For Me

Anyone who has watched How I Met Your Mother knows that Barney Stinson is a ~bit~ of a chauvinist.
But this one little observation from Tumblr user Gingersaurus has me rethinking the entire frickin' series.
Here it is:
UM. So since the whole show is narrated by Future Ted, and since Barney was a rival of sorts where Robin was concerned, could Ted have been painting Barney in a negative light on purpose?
I don't know that I agree that Future Ted was "trying to get his children to approve of him dating Robin again," but the theory might still hold up, regardless.
Ted is an unreliable narrator! Maybe everything we know about Barney is an exaggeration! Maybe he DOESN'T EVEN HATE CANADA!
What do you think? Do you buy this theory?
